“When It Comes To Me, They Don’t Know S—T” | Aaron Rodgers Says Adam Schefter, Ian Rappaport Are Spewing Fake News

Another day in the NFL offseason, and Green Bay Packers Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is once again the center of attention. This has been Rodgers’ MO every offseason, and Tuesday was no different as the four-time NFL MVP made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Aaron Rodgers Rips NFL Insiders

During the show, Rodgers called out NFL Insiders for spewing what he calls “fake news.” Rodgers targeted ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network in his comments, saying he respects their work, but they don’t know the mercurial Packers star.

“I have no problem with Ian Rappaport, Adam Schefter, I think they’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know s—t. They really don’t. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources. I can promise you that. Anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle. It’s that simple. So I’ve had this plan on the books for four months, for the same time. When someone like that goes on and says something that is not true it creates a story that (expletive).”

Rodgers is referencing Rappaport reporting on Super Bowl Sunday that Rodgers was scheduled to begin his four-day hiatus on Monday, where he’d be in complete darkness for the entire 96 hours. said he’d use that time to help determine his immediate playing future in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers Says Adam Schefter, Rappaport Spreading Fake News

Rodgers’ response to Rappaport and Schefter was “stop spreading fake news.” Rodgers’ point was, if he was supposed to start this darkness journey on Monday, how was he available to do the MacAfee show on Tuesday?

During last week’s appearance on the show, Rodgers talked about the possibility of being traded this offseason, but he never leaned one way or the other. That in turn prompted Schefter to mention on ESPN, that there was a “very real possibility” that Rodgers could be dealt once the new NFL calendar year begins in Mid-March. Rodgers didn’t seem too bothered by that, but he was ticked off at comments made by Rappaport, and he let the reporter know about it.

“How many expletive narratives can come from one appearance last week where they didn’t even listen to what I said?“ Rodgers added. “Or the intent? Or the tone? And again, nothing against Rappaport, but he doesn’t have anybody who knows legitimately what’s going on in my life. So for him to say something, ‘Monday through Thursday I was suppose to be in there, that was never the plan. It hasn’t been the plan for four months. So don’t make expletive up. I don’t have your number, you’re not gonna have my number, you do a great job, but not when it comes to my life, so stop talking about it.”

Rodgers knows this comes with the territory of being famous, and based on his actions he usually craves the attention that comes with the things he does.

Could Rodgers Retire Altogether?

Rumors of Rodgers being traded, are definitely in the air, but him retiring isn’t off the table either. If money does indeed talk, Rodgers has over $50M reasons to return to the field.

In fact, the recently retired Tom Brady says he hopes Rodgers continues to play. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback talked about that on the most recent episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

“You know what, I hope he doesn’t retire,” Brady said. “I think the league needs good quarterbacks, and he’s one of the greats. So if he retires, it’ll be a sad day for the league.”

Rodgers retiring would be the end of an era with Brady, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger all retiring at the end of the past three seasons.