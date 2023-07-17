“I Think It Would Be Great You Know” | Reigning DROY Sauce Gardner Not Bothered By Team Being On “Hard Knocks” Despite QB Aaron Rodgers’ Concerns

The 2023 version of the New York Jets have huge expectations, and with those expectations come more visibility and exposure. Despite being pretty bad since 2010, the team’s last playoff season, the fact that they’re in the biggest media market has always kept them in the news. This season that’s gonna be ratcheted up a few levels with the arrival of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Adding a proven quarterback to a pretty stacked roster can only mean one thing, here comes HBO’s “Hard Knocks” featuring the J-E-T-S, and while everyone isn’t excited about it, Jets star cornerback and reigning DROY Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner isn’t worried about it one bit. In fact, the lockdown corner is taking it all in stride, and he sounds as if he can’t wait for the cameras to follow their every move during camp.

Sauce Told “The Pivot” Podcast He Thinks It’s Great

After the rookie year Gardner had, there probably isn’t much that fazes the youngster who made first-team All-Pro, the Pro Bowl, and took Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Sauce, the former Cincinnati Bearcats standout, exudes the utmost confidence, and during a recent appearance on “The Pivot” podcast he expressed how he felt about the team being the focus of “Hard Knocks.”

“I think it would be great you know, as long as the guys handle it right, you know what I mean? That can be some great adversity ,honestly, you know, some great distractions because it can help us mentally,” Sauce said.

“Going through this, like, all right with all these cameras, how much can we continue to perfect our craft. How much can we continue to stay focused, you know, and I feel like that’s why it would be good,” he continued. “We got the guys who can help instill that into all of the players. You know we got A-Rod, you know we got CJ Mosley, you know we hopefully we got [defensive tackle] Quinnen [Williams], you know, uh, even me, DJ Reed.”

While Gardner is looking at it from a team-building aspect, his new QB isn’t too fond of it.

Rodgers Voices Concern About Team On Hard Knocks

During a recent charity golf event, Rodgers, who’s been known to be a bit of a diva, didn’t sound too thrilled about the Jets being on “Hard Knocks.”

“One of the only things I like about ‘Hard Knocks’ is the voice of God, who narrates it, Liev. I hope I get to meet him. But look, I understand the appeal with us. There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, a lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it.”

Get over it, A-Rod, we probably won’t see you doing too much anyway.