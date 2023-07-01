“Jerry Jones Has To Stop Putting Pressure On The Dallas Cowboys” | Former NBA Star Tim Hardaway Blames The Cowboys Owner For Continued Postseason Failures

As the 2023 NFL season approaches the Dallas Cowboys are once again thrust into the spotlight as Super Bowl contenders, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who’ll be looking to bounce back from the worst year statistically of his career. In 2022, Prescott, who’s known for taking care of the football, threw 15 interceptions in the regular season despite only playing twelve games during the season. He threw two more interceptions in the team’s divisional playoff loss to the Niners for the second consecutive season.

Despite those letdowns, the belief is the Cowboys have enough talent to reach their first Super Bowl since the 1995-96 season. Owner Jerry Jones hasn’t gone on record saying it’s championship or bust in “Big D,” but you sort of get that feeling. Former NBA star Tim Hardaway Sr, who was dubbed the “UTEP Two-Step” for his crossover dribble during his playing days, recently opened up about the Cowboys’ lack of success in big games over the last 25 plus seasons, and he blames the aforementioned Jones.

.@HardawaySr thinks the Dallas Cowboys are putting too much pressure on themselves 🤔



“If they be quiet and lay low and go out there and play the way they’re supposed to play, America wouldn’t be laughing at them when they don’t win." pic.twitter.com/pZOtKkLtqh — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) June 27, 2023

Hardaway Tells Jerry Jones To SHUT UP!

During a recent appearance on “The Carton Show,” Hardaway laid into Jones for what he deems unnecessary pressure being put on the team by Jones

“Jerry Jones has to stop putting pressure on the Dallas Cowboys,” Hardaway told host Craig Carton. “If everyone on that team was just quiet and just did what they were supposed to do, they’d win games. But they talk Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl every year. They’re not talking about ‘Let’s do good during the season and let’s see where it takes us.’ They’re talking about ‘We’ve got a good team to win it all right now.’”

“If they’d be quiet and just laid low, and just went out there and played the way they’re suppose to play, all that pressure wouldn’t be on them,” Hardaway continued, before adding, “And another thing: America wouldn’t be laughing at them when they don’t win.”

Hardaway’s comments come after talented offensive lineman Tyler Smith told reporters that this team can win it all. Hardaway, like the rest of us, is tired of hearing all this Super Bowl chatter and nothing to show for it come January.

Cowboys Have Plenty Of Talent, But Less Talking Could Help

The Cowboys have an abundance of talent on both sides of the football, beginning with the aforementioned Prescott. Running back Tony Pollard, who had nearly 1,400 yards in total offense and touched paydirt 12 times is now the bell cow in the backfield with former franchise running back Ezekiel Elliott being released. Wide receiver Cee Dee Lamb is coming off a second-team All-Pro selection, and the team traded for speedy wideout Brandin Cooks, who’s had six 1000-yard seasons in nine NFL seasons.

On defense it starts and ends with game wrecker Micah Parsons, who in his first two seasons has 26.5 sacks and two first-team All-Pro selections. He’s joined by fellow edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Couple that type of pressure with 2021 All-Pro Trevon Diggs and the signing of 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore playing the opposite side, and this defense should be even better than it was the previous two seasons, and they were great then.

Colts are trading five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys, per source. pic.twitter.com/A31iKfgXyd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Hardaway Also Took Swipe At Kyrie And Luka

“Tim Bug” is no stranger to calling out teams or players. Remarking on his son’s team, the Dallas Mavericks, missing the playoffs after trading for Kyrie Irving, Hardaway said during an April appearance on “The Carton Show” that neither Luka Doncic or Irving were leaders. He also mentioned that the team should’ve kept guard Jalen Brunson, who was a leader.

Apparently, he won’t be happy to hear that the Mavs are running it back with Luka and Kyrie. The team announced Irving’s signing to a three-year $126 million deal to stay in Dallas at the beginning of NBA free agency on Friday.