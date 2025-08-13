“Rich Man Overcomes Cancer That Would Kill Normal Poor People”: Fans Rip Biased U.S. Healthcare System After Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Beat Stage 4 With Miracle Drug

There aren’t many things that fans don’t know about Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys entering this crucial 2025 for the franchise. One that with all of the pomp and circumstances and constant media hype, hasn’t appeared in a Super Bowl in three decades. Just plenty of hype, plenty of money spent and plenty of heart break. So Netflix’s eight-part Dallas Cowboys documentary wasn’t expected to contain any major revelations.

Jerry Jones Drops Netflix Series Bombshell: Miracle Drug Saved Him From Stage 4 Cancer

Leave it to the most polarizing and captivating owner in pro sports to stir up the pot or drop a bombshell. No, he didn’t sign or trade Micah Parsons. It’s reported that Jones told reporters he fought stage 4 melanoma for a decade and an experimental trial drug saved his life.

The revelation came after The Dallas Morning News reached out to Jones and asked about a comment Jones made during Netflix’s Dallas Cowboys documentary, “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,” to be released Aug. 19.

In the documentary, Jones reportedly references undergoing cancer treatments “about a dozen years ago,” according to the paper. The Dallas Morning News then reached out to Jones about the comment, and he confirmed he was diagnosed with cancer in 2010. Jones battled stage 4 melanoma for a decade and said that an experimental trial drug saved his life, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“I was saved by a fabulous treatment and great doctors and a real miracle [drug] called PD-1 [therapy],” Jones told the paper. “I went into trials for that PD-1 and it has been one of the great medicines. I now have no tumors.”

Social Media Reacts To News Of How Miracle Drug Cured Jerry Jones’ Cancer In 2010: ‘I Have No Tumors’

The comments under an Instagram post by The Dallas Morning News, used Jones’ triumph as a way of bashing Jones’ streak of disappointing seasons, his organization, quarterback Dak Prescott and the entire U.S. medical and healthcare system.

“It transferred to his team,” said one fan, implying that Jones’ cancer went from his body to the entire Cowboys team and players. “Hey may not have it but the cowboys still do,” said another fan taking an opportunity to bash the Cowboys rather than celebrate Jones’ clean bill of health. “Can’t stand Jerry’s decisions but never will I wish bad health on anyone,” said another fan who refused to speak negatively on Jones’ health even though he’s terrible making personnel decisions as an owner.

Others expressed their frustration with a medical system that seems to only cater to the rich.

“There’s over a thousand experimental drugs for diseases but only the rich and connected can afford em’,” one netizen pointed out.

“This is alarming only the rich can find expensive solutions while others (like my uncle) had to spend countless energy to fight insurance companies for basic treatments. I’m pissed,” said another.

One fan bluntly said on X, “Rich man overcomes cancer that would kill normal poor people.”

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Endured Four Surgeries Over A Decade To Beat Cancer

Jones was diagnosed with cancer in June of 2010, according to the report, and began receiving treatments at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. Reportedly, over the next decade, he endured two lung surgeries and two lymph node surgeries. Reports say the 82-year-old Jones was interviewed for more than 40 hours over two seasons for the Netflix special. There’s got to be a few other jewels of untold information Jerry can offer. His life has been a movie.