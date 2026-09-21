‘Nothing More Dangerous Than An Old Man With Money’: Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Drops ‘Quote of the Day’ After Win Over Washington Commanders

Popular comedian Druski once created a viral meme in which he asked a commenter on his Instagram livestream at the time, “What do you mean by that?”

That was a question some may have been left asking Sunday after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones delivered postgame remarks following his team’s first NFL win of the season over the Washington Commanders.

Jones began his postgame interview with reporters at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium by giving what he titled as his “quote of the day.”

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones delivered what he called a “quote of the day” following his team’s first win of the NFL season on Sunday. (Photo: @NickHarrisFWST/X)

“Nothing more dangerous than an old man with money,” Jones said after he approached a group of reporters gathered following the game. “Y’all hear? That’s my quote of the day.”

Some of the reporters around Jones laughed at his remark, although no one in a video of Jones that went viral online appeared to ask the Dallas Cowboys owner what exactly he meant by it.

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The lack of specificity in Jones’ quote of the day left fans online to speculate about the meaning.

“WTF is that supposed to mean? Bring in spares to fill defensive holes?” X user @chevchelios4925 replied to Jones’ comment.

“Jerry knows how to ragebait and I love it,” X user @NoStickDrummer added.

While it remains unclear, it would not be a surprise if Jones was referring to the current contracts of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ($240 million) and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($136 million) after the duo combined for two touchdowns in Sunday’s 37-20 victory.

In total, Prescott tossed four touchdowns against the Commanders to reach 249 touchdown passes in his NFL career. That mark made Prescott the Cowboys’ all-time leader in touchdown passes, as he eclipsed the previous record of 248 set by former Dallas signal caller Tony Romo.

The victory over the Commanders was a relief for Jones, who admitted after the game that he was nervous about a potential 0-2 start to the season following last week’s opening loss to the New York Giants.

“Tonight, the things we’ve been working on all this time were more apparent and were good,” Jones told reporters after the win. “I think the results speak for it.”

“It would’ve been hard to walk down here and talk to y’all tonight 0-2,” Jones added. “I was really worried about what it was going to be like if we did end up 0-2. I can say that I was not a pillar of strength in my mentality coming into the game, because I got a lot of respect for the coaches on the Washington Commanders side.

“But having said all of that, this was a very important win for us, important to these guys that put the work in, the coaching staff, for (head coach Brian Schottenheimer). And I’m really proud of them.”

After starting the NFL campaign 1-1, the Cowboys are scheduled to face the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) next Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will be played in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the famous Maracanã Stadium.