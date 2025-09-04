‘There’s No Fun In Dallas’: Ryan Clark Says Thrill To Win Is Gone In Dallas, But Chris Canty Says Being One Of Jerry’s Boys Is Better Than Any Super Bowl

As the “First Take” crew discussed the news that the Philadelphia Eagles tried to acquire former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons prior to him being traded to the Green Bay Packers, the discussion moved to Thursday night’s opening game of the season against the defending Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Ryan Clark Says No Fun, No Urgency From Dallas Cowboys Stars

Ryan Clark was his usually pessimistic self when it came to the Dallas Cowboys.

“The body language in Dallas sucks. The body language of the stars,” Clark said. “When you see CeeDee Lamb talk, when you see Dak Prescott talk, when you listen to Trevon Diggs. Nothing seems to be positive when you look at the way these really good football players are behaving. There’s no fun in Dallas. There’s no excitement. No level of high expectation in Dallas.” Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Precott is making $60M per year,but expectations aren’t that high for his team this season. (Image Credit: Jess Rapfogel / Getty)

The FT panel agreed for the most part. From owner Jerry Jones to $60M man Dak Prescott, the organization has fallen short of the hype, attention and reverence it receives from fans and the NFL. It’s been 32 years since Dallas hoisted a Lombardi Trophy or even got to a Super Bowl. Jones has spent hundreds of millions trying to build a winning team. Along the way, he has continued to elevate his brand and ESPN, social media and charismatic, captivating players have kept the Cowboys brand at the forefront of NFL importance and financial status.

Former NY Giants SB Champion and Cowboys Player Chris Canty Says Nothing Beats Life In Dallas

So, while fans, analysts and the like complain about Jones’ obsession with control and being involved in football matters, he knows what he has can’t be duplicated with a few Super Bowl rings. Former New York Giants Super Bowl champion defensive lineman Chris Canty, a prominent voice in sports radio in New York City and across the NFL, recently explained why no matter how many championships an NFC East team wins, putting on the Cowboys uniform and existing as a member of that organization will always be incomparable to any other NFL experience.

“I had the privilege of playing for the Dallas Cowboys,” Canty said on a podcast clip played on ESPN. ” I came into the league drafted by Bill Parcells and Jerry Jones in 2005. Played four years down there. Made the playoffs a couple of years ago. Came to New York, won a Super Bowl. but that feeling that we had in the Super Bowl in 2011. That feeling, in the offseason. I had that feeling every single day as a Dallas Cowboy. And we didn’t win a damn thing.”

The clip explained the gift and curse of the Dalls Cowboys, according to SAS.

“That’s the damn problem right there,” interjected Stephen A. Smith. “To say something like that he ain’t lying. All that sizzle all the headlines, everything that Jerry Jones talks about that has made them the most valuable franchise in the National Football League for 19 consecutive years and counting. All that sizzle is what makes the players feel so good, but when you’re feeling that good. Where’s the incentive to really close the door and get it done.”

Maybe Jerry Jones has spoiled those guys over in Dallas. If being a Dallas Cowboy player is as special as Canty says it is – and the brand reflects that much – then maybe Jerry isn’t the problem after all.