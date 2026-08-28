‘Had The Easy Access Shorts On’: Jed York Arrest Bodycam Video Revealed After NFL Owner Caught In Prostitute Sting

When San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York was arrested Sunday following an alleged attempt to meet a prostitute, it was likely only a matter of time until bodycam video from the arrest emerged.

Video of the NFL owner being taken into custody at a trailer park in East Palestine, Ohio, was obtained by TMZ, and it shows what happened after York was confronted by agents from the Mahoning Valley Human trafficking Task Force.

In the video, York is seen wearing gym shorts and a New York Yankees t-shirt.

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York (pictured) was confronted by task force after allegedly agreeing to meet a prostitute on what turned out to be a fake online ad. (Photo: TMZ/East Palestine Police Department)

“Had the easy access shorts on,” X user @StatFreak77 commented about York’s attire at the time of the 49ers owner’s arrest.

When York is asked by one of the agents what he is doing in the area, he says he is “just driving.”

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As the officer places him in handcuffs, York also initially denies that he has plans to meet anyone at the location.

The bodycam footage can be seen below.

😳 Body cam of Jed York's arrest shows stunned 49ers owner. https://t.co/rjSYBSbrgF



🎥: East Palestine Police Dept pic.twitter.com/PZr8EXnk91 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 26, 2026

York was apprehended after he “arranged to have sexual activity with the female in exchange for $140.00,” according to court documents.

The NFL owner, 46, was accused of responding to an ad on a known prostitution website, but the ad turned out to be a ruse intended to potentially catch alleged perpetrators.

York was born in nearby Youngstown, Ohio, and in the months prior to his arrest, moved into a house owned by his parents there, according the New York Post.

York was initially charged with one count of possessing criminal tools and one count of engaging in prostitution, but the prostitution charge was reduced to disorderly conduct, according to Forbes.

York was released on a $5,000 bond, and then pleaded no contest to the two charges on Monday. As a result, York was sentenced to two days in jail, credited for time served, and ordered to pay $1,150 in fines.

York’s cellphone was returned, and $160 seized during the arrest was forfeited to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force as part of the agreement with prosecutors, per WKBN.

The 49ers owner had been married to wife, Danielle Belluomini, for over 15 years, and the couple had two sons together. After news of York’s arrest emerged Monday, TMZ reported that York filed for a divorce this past May, although the legal process is still not finalized.

York and his wife agreed to joint legal custody of their children, but it is reportedly still being determined how assets and property will be allocated.

York became the 49ers CEO in 2008 and the principal owner in 2024 after purchasing more shares from his mother, Denise York. The York family, estimated to be worth approximately $8.5 billion, has been associated with the franchise since 1977, when Denise York’s father, Edward DeBartolo Sr., paid $13 million for ownership rights.

Jed York, who has seen the 49ers make three Super Bowl appearances since he took over in 2008, could be subject to discipline under the NFL Personal Conduct Policy due to his arrest.

“We are aware of the matter which will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy,” a league spokesperson said in a statement on Monday given to NFL.com.

The 49ers are currently tied for the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl for upcoming 2026-27 season, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. San Francisco begins the new campaign in a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10 in Australia.

“As this is a legal matter, which has been resolved, we will not be providing any further comment at this time,” the 49ers said in a statement about York’s arrest.