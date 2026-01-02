‘Step Up and Take Care Of Your Son’: Woman Alleges That NBA Star James Harden Fathered Her Child, Ghosted Her While Celebrating Other Kids

James Harden has lived the life of an NBA super max superstar, dating his share of women from Khloe Kardashian to a number of IG models and celebrities. Until recently, the 36-year-old has surprisingly not been associated with having any children.

James Harden Reveals He Has 6-Year-Old Son, Baby On The Way With Paije Speights

Back in October, the mysterious Harden, who has been seen hanging with rappers such as Lil Baby, revealed on the third episode of Netflix’s “Starting 5,” that he has a son Jace, who was 6 years old at the time of filming.

He also announced that he’s having a second child with his current girlfriend Paije Speights.

“Jace means the world,” Harden said from the home in Houston he still keeps despite being traded away in 2021. “I think everybody who has children understands the difference of love you have for someone that you created. It’s a joy. It’s, you know, your little mini-me. And, for me, just not even being selfish, but just something that you created, something that you wanna mold and be better than you is a different kind of love.”

Woman Accuses James Harden Of Fathering Her Child Then Ghosting Her

The episode specifically addressed the fact that the outside world didn’t know about Harden’s son.

“You know, James is super private,” said Troy Payne, Harden’s agent. “People are gonna be like, ‘What? ‘ They’re gonna be shocked, but yeah, he’s a dad. “James has always been here for his son and he’s always been a really good dad to him.”

Harden’s privacy isn’t so private anymore as a woman by the handle _twinkjm (Kelsea M.) on Instagram dropped a bombshell on the NBA world by accusing James Harden of fathering her child, saying on her Instagram Story that she’s protected his image all this time and basically called him a dead beat dad.

Kelsea M’s IG Story post:

(Screenshot @ _twinkjm)

“I don’t like bringing things to the internet, but I’m done protecting an image that doesn’t reflect reality. You’ve known since day one, and you are just as responsible as I am. I stayed quiet because I wanted to handle this the mature way – but that only works when both people are acting like adults. Being a bigger person doesn’t mean carrying everything alone. It’s time for you to step up and take care of your son @jharden13“

She has a bunch of photos on her Instagram page, with the most recent ones showing her pregnancy and dated around July-August.

Is James Harden Father Of Woman’s Baby?

Sounds like Harden has some explaining to do. Like many of his NBA brothers it looks like he will experience his first public paternity suit. The Top 75 guard is one of the most explosive and well paid performers in NBA history. He’s made over $300M and is set to make about $40M this season. The fact that he’s avoided such scandals for 15 years in the limelight is impressive.



A woman named Kelsea M. Claims on her Instagram Story that NBA star James Harden is the father of her baby and isn’t handling his responsibilities. (Screenshot @_twinkjm)

Instead of enjoying the current family he’s building, now Harden might have to cut a check to keep Kelsea M. quiet. He clearly isn’t paying the cost to be the boss in this situation. IF it is true.

Harden Has A Baby On The Way With Current Girlfriend Paije Speights, But No Marriage

Reportedly, Harden also admitted that he has another child on the way with his current girlfriend, Paije Speights. Harden and Speights have been dating since 2024. After rumors of future marriage, those thoughts have cooled off when Harden was recently freaked out at a wedding after an overjoyed Speights caught the bouquet, amidst pregnancy rumors. Speights already has a six-year old son with former NBA player Mario Chalmers.

Harden also opened up about his girlfriend Speights on the show.

“At 23, 24, I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t want no girl that’s got a kid. Like, you feel me? That’s out.’ I’m 35 now. That mindset changed,” Harden said. “Then you find somebody that is kind of on your vibe. Understanding she’s kind of going through the same thing you’re going through in the sense of relationships and all that so it makes sense.”

James Harden Playing All-Star Ball: LA Clippers On Six-Game Win Streak

Harden is in the middle of an up-and-down season for the Los Angeles Clippers. Who are 12-21 and near the bottom of the Western Conference have been hot of late, winning six games in a row to position themselves for a playoff run in the season’s second half. Harden has been effective in his point guard duties averaging 22.8 points per game, 8.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Harden Says He Wants To Be With Kids All The Time Because He Didn’t Have Dad

Harden fancies himself a family man when it comes to his son, because his father wasn’t around. That’s why it’s even odder that he would impregnate a woman and ghost her.

“My dad not really being around, I think puts a little bit more fire into me, in the sense of, like, I want to mold him and be in his life,” Harden said. “I would want him to be with me all the time, living with me and all that. So, I kind of plan my schedule being around Jace as he gets older.”

NBA star James Harden is being accused of making a baby and ghosting the mother. She says she can no longer handle it alone. (Screenshot @_twinkjm/Getty)



As this story develops, social media will have a ton to say. Stay tuned for more information.