‘Just Make Sure You Get a Prenup’: James Harden’s Eye-Popping  Reaction To Model Girlfriend Paije Speights Catching Bouquet At Wedding Goes Viral  

NBA star James Harden has dated plenty of women from Khloe Kardashian to his current girlfriend, model and influencer, Paije Speights. Harden, 36, has never been married, but back in July of 2025, Clippers teammate Bradley Beal’s wife Kamiah Adams reposted what seemed to be a picture of an invitation to James Harden and Paije Speights’ wedding. Adams reposted Paije’s earlier story of what was yet to be confirmed, assuming it was a wedding invitation. Speights’ initial story was accompanied by a caption via which she expressed her excitement for Adams’ possible attendance.

“Soo excited for you @kamiahadams 😍❤️,” she wrote. Adams proceeded to repost the same image with three heart emojis.

Turns out it was false optimism or a misinterpretation because the couple hasn’t been married yet and a recent video of them attending a wedding is sure to peak the curiosity of social media.

NBA Star James Harden Reaction To Girlfriend Catching Bouquet Goes Viral

James Harden had the funniest reaction when his girlfriend caught a bouquet at a wedding 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/NvdFRjfjYb — Fastbreak Hoops (@FastbreakHoops5) October 13, 2025

Harden’s hilarious reaction to Speights catching the bouquet thrown by the bride at a wedding recently has gone viral. When Speights caught the bouquet, everyone exploded and she got really excited. Harden, however, stood frozen, emotionless with his eyes wide, looking as if he had just seen a ghost. All of this, while Speights hugged him affectionately and hung on for dear life.

Who knows why Harden made that face. But one can interpret that it certainly didn’t mean that he was going to propose that day on the spot – or any time in the near future.

Social Media Reacts To James Harden’s Face When GF Paige Speights Caught Bouquet At Wedding

Fans got a kick out of the video and warned “The Beard” to protect his pockets.

“Shook”, said one fan,” describing Harden’s look. “Just make sure you get a prenup,” said another. NBA Star James Harden’s Girlfriend Paije Speights Has Baby With Former Miami Heat Guard Mario Chalmers

Harden’s 37-year-old model and Instagram star girlfriend is no stranger to NBA life. She’s the ex-girlfriend of NBA champion and former Miami Heat “Big Three” Era guard Mario Chalmers, whom she has a six-year-old son with.

Paije Speights, the girlfriend of NBA star James HArden, has a six-year old son with two-time NBA Champion Mario Chalmers. (Screnshot IG/Front_Paije)

According to reports, Speights and Chalmers share custody of their child. Chalmers won two rings with the Miami Heat and last played for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018. He also played in the Philippines after his NBA career was over. There have also been rumors since September that Speights is expecting. If so, Harden is probably like, “pump those brakes,” one thing at a time.

In addition to her prominence as an influencer, Speights is a fashion designer with over 200,000 followers. On her Instagram, she documents her luxurious life as the owner of fashion design company Front Paije. She has also posted content on her journey as a mother, frequently featuring her son.

In January 2024, she posted an Instagram video of herself making custom jeans, and the video featured the song “Bahm Bahm” by Nicki Minaj. Speights first began posting to Instagram in March of 2015. Her first post is a picture of her singing on stage alongside accomplished R&B legend Toni Braxton.

NBA star James Harden has been dating model and influencer Paije Speights since 2024. He recently freaked out at a wedding after she caught the bouquet, amidst pregnancy rumors. Speights has a six-year old son with former NBA player Mario Chalmers. (Screenshot/@Front_Paije)

James Harden has never had a problem dating championship-level women, but the ring for them has been as elusive as the one that has avoided him through 16 NBA seasons. The Clippers have a strong team, led by Harden, who makes $40M per season, Kawhi Leonard and Bradley Beal. the OG and former MVP is running out of time to put a ring on it. Ask his girlfriend Paije Speights. Ask the NBA.