‘Wonder If They’d Do Jaxson Dart’s Parents Like This’: Jalon Daniels’ Mom Was Just Enjoying Her Nachos When Social Media Chaos Ensued

While rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels engineered Tampa Bay’s 24–16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, his mother Star Daniels stole the spotlight in the stands. Amazon Prime Video cameras caught her casually eating nachos during the broadcast — a moment that quickly swept social media before Jalon invited her onto the postgame set to celebrate together.

With 1:20 left in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium Thursday night, the broadcast cut to Star Daniels in the stands wearing a Tampa Bay jersey while enjoying a tray of stadium nachos. Unfazed by the broadcast attention, Daniels casually finished her food as her son led the Buccaneers to victory.

Star Daniels in the stands wearing a Bucs jersey while she enjoys a tray of stadium nachos. A completely unfazed, Daniels continued to enjoy her food as she watched her son, Jalon, lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a shocking 24-16 upset over the Dallas Cowboys. Social media had a lot to say. (Screenshot/TNF)

Reaction Brought Out the Masses

While some social media users and fans felt the broadcast kept the camera on her a bit too long or made the moment feel invasive, many fans celebrated her unbothered support for her son.

After the Buccaneers defeated the Cowboys, Jalon spotted his mother nearby during his postgame interview and pulled her on stage for a heartfelt and emotional celebration of his first NFL win.

Fans Chime In

”Wonder if they would do Jaxson Dart’s parents this like this?,” a fan said

“Stop showing Jalon’s mom eating nachos man lmao. That’s messed up,” a fan said.

“Leave the man’s mother alone you piece of s**t,” another fan said.

“Chill on Ma Dukes,” a fan commented.

“Mfs can’t even eat nachos anymore,” another fan mentioned.

“That mama worked her ass off to get that boy to this point. She earned those damn nachos!,” a fan replied.

“Can’t even eat some nachos while watching your son win his first NFL game in peace,” another fan spewed.

Jalon Daniels Makes History In Win

In the Buccaneers’ 24-16 road upset of the Cowboys, Daniels delivered a history-making performance.

The undrafted rookie became the first quarterback since records began in 1950 to complete at least 70% of his passes, throw a touchdown and rush for at least 20 yards in each of his first two NFL starts, according to OptaSTATS.

Daniels also became the first undrafted rookie starting quarterback to defeat the Cowboys since Washington’s Ed Rubbert in 1987.

Daniels also became the first undrafted rookie quarterback to start and defeat the Cowboys outside the 1987 players’ strike, when Washington’s Ed Rubbert helped lead a team of replacement players to victory over Dallas.

He also became just the fifth undrafted rookie quarterback in the Common Draft Era to win a prime-time game. Thursday’s win places Daniels alongside Devlin Hodges, Nick Mullens, Kyle Allen, and Dieter Brock in modern NFL history.