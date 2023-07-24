“It’s The Biggest Thing I’ve Done In My Life” | Magic Johnson Still Reveling In Becoming Minority Owner Of The Washington Commanders

Magic Johnson is still adding on to one of the most legendary post-NBA entrepreneurial careers that we’ve ever seen.

On Thursday the NFL approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to the Josh Harris Group. In doing so NBA legend and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer who’s partner of the ownership group became an owner of an NFL team.

Johnson, the greatest point guard in NBA history, a savvy businessman whose adept people skills, business acumen and million-dollar smile have become a part of his vast portfolio, is now making the rounds to talk about his latest and biggest business venture.

During an appearance on the “Today” show on Friday, Johnson could not stop reveling in Thursday’s huge move as he talked about what this meant to him.

“It’s the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s a lifelong dream.”

Johnson On What This Means For Long-Suffering Commanders Fans

For 24 years under former owner Daniel Snyder the Washington franchise hovered around embarrassing on and off the field. Johnson hopes this new group of owners will be able to change that.

“It’s going to be great. It’s going to be great for the Commanders fans, it’s going to be great for the players as well, and for all the employees as well.”

Johnson also stated that the new ownership group knows it has its work cut out for it, but they’re committed to “staying busy” and changing the negative narrative that has surrounded the franchise for years.

Johnson Says Nothing Is Out Of The Realm Of Possibility

When you’ve been as bad as Washington has over the last quarter century, 164-220 with six playoff appearances and just two playoff wins, all bets are off on what the new ownership group may deem as something they need to address. Johnson didn’t hold back when asked about that either.

“I think everything is on the table, especially after this year. We’ll see where we are with the name, but I can’t say that right now.

“We’re going to spend this year understanding what we have in place, and then I’m sure talk of a new facility will come up, the name of the team will come up eventually, but right now we’ve got enough work to do and that will keep us busy.”

Johnson mentioned another possible name change is something they’ll discuss. No matter what the new owners do, it can’t be any worse than the last 24 years under Dan Snyder.