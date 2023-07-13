It’s An LSU Thing | All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson And Viral Gymnast Olivia Dunne Together In Photo

Minnesota Vikings’ All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson, an LSU alumnus, was hanging out with LSU senior gymnast Olivia Dunne and the two posed for a picture and uploaded it to social media. They were in relaxed clothing and both flashed an “L” for their LSU Tigers.

It’s unclear where the two were, as this was posted on Dunne’s Instagram story on Monday. She’s currently in Los Angeles for the ESPYs, and Jefferson is also likely attending, so maybe this happened in L.A.

No doubt Jefferson has heard of Dunne, given her social media fame, and he is an LSU legend so she definitely knows who he is.

Jefferson Is That Dude

Last year was big for Jefferson. He earned his third All-Pro honor, third Pro-Bowl selection, led the NFL in catches and receiving yards, and was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year. The team finished 13-4 and won the NFC North division, but loss to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round.

Jefferson was recently asked to name his top five NFL QBs and his teammate Kirk Cousins wasn’t on the list.

You can’t really call it shade. Cousins isn’t in that elite category of signal callers. He ranked 17th among QBs in DVOA. Solidly middle of the road.

For the record Jeffersons top 5 are: Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen.

🚨Top 5 Quarterbacks da NFL para o Justin Jefferson + cara mais difícil de enfrentar. pic.twitter.com/nc7FhYy0t8 — Danilo Lacalle (@danlacalle) July 1, 2023

The Most Followed NCAA Athlete On Social Media

Dunne’s junior season wasn’t as prolific as Jefferson’s in terms of accomplishments. She missed most of the season with injuries including two torn labrums, a torn bicep, and a stress reaction in her leg. But that didn’t stop her from being “the most followed NCAA athlete on social media.”

She has nearly 12 million combined followers across social media (Instagram, TikTok and Twitter). She has a TikTok video that has 4.5 million likes.

According to On3 which tracks the NIL valuation of college athletes, Dunne has a valuation of $3.4 million, second only to USC’s Bronny James. She recently revealed one of her NIL deals is worth $500,000 alone.

Dunne has crossed over into modeling and was named a cover model in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

She is reportedly back in training for her senior season as she looks to regain the All-America status she captured her freshman year on the uneven bars.

No matter how her gymnastics career ends she’s parlayed her celebrity into a viable career.

Apparently life is good when you’re Justin Jefferson and Olivia Dunne.