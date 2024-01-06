Is Stephen A. Smith A Fair-Weather Knicks Fan? His Latest Comments Steer That Way

The New York Knicks have won their past two games, but before that they lost three in a row. The team sits eighth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 19-15, and even though they have wins over the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Milwaukee Bucks this season, the Knicks remain the bane of their fans’ existence.

Still, the faithful have stayed, and although the team may not have any recognizable stars in exchange for the little foundation that could, a Knicks fan stays a Knicks fan. However, the so-called biggest Knicks fan, Stephen A. Smith, talked greasy about the team and has many fans speculating about his loyalty while he trashes the players.

Woj on ABC: "…The Knicks have put themselves in position now. Who is that player…"



Bob Myers: "…If you put in front of a star player the Knicks as an option now, it probably looks better than it ever has…"



Michael Wilbon: "…Star players don't go to the Knicks…They go to… pic.twitter.com/Nu6H1pZV01 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 4, 2024

Smith’s Knicks Rant

“They can’t get a star,” Smith said during “NBA Countdown” on ESPN on Wednesday. “You had a chance. This is the mecca and stars come to visit, we never have any. Do you realize that there’s a legitimate argument that Stephen A. Smith is one of the big stars in New York? “I am a bigger star than most of the New York Knicks,” Smith proclaimed. “That’s a damn shame,”

Smith constantly makes bombastic statements, and his frustration at the team’s shortcomings is routine until he inserts himself insultingly into the picture. Recently, the Knicks acquired swingman OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors and gave up former No. 3 overall pick RJ Barrett and rising young guard Immanuel Quickley, along with a 2024 second-round pick that now belongs to the Detroit Pistons for Anunoby. For many, this signaled the only move the team could make.

However, many believe they are not done building up the team. Despite Smith’s remarks, the Knicks still have eight first-round picks to trade, including the following four: Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes, and Donte DiVincenzo, all trade-eligible before this season’s trade deadline on February 8, 2024.

Smith’s Self-Aggrandizing Knicks Slander

For Smith, its all speculative and he just wants results, especially in the post-season. With the Knicks reportedly targeting Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell but Mitchell and the Cavs not looking to split, Smith’s frustration is apparent.

Me watching anything Stephen A Smith says about the Knicks pic.twitter.com/iIJHfchVer — Nahima 🧡💙 (@nahimanoir) January 2, 2024