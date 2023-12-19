‘I’m Not A Puppet’ | Cam Newton Says He Isn’t On NFL Roster Because He Won’t Allow Himself To Be Controlled

Former NFL quarterback and Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton has gotten the hang of this podcast stuff.



The always outspoken former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner ruffled some feathers last week when he said that this year’s MVP frontrunner QBs (Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, and Tua Tagovailoa) were game managers.



Then, following blowback from his comment, he added that there was only three to five game changers at the position in the league (Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson).



Smart move by Newton who’s been picking up steam as it pertains to his “4th and 1 with Cam Newton” podcast.



Cam Newton Explains Why He’s Not ON NFL Roster

Newton’s latest comments about why he isn’t on an NFL roster are sure to boost ratings even more.



During an appearance on “The Big Tigger Morning Show” on Audacy’s V-103, Newton expounded on why he’s no longer in the NFL, and from his vantage point it has nothing to do with his play.

A strange take from Newton, but that’s what he’s been known for, he knows how to go viral.

Newton Says He Won’t Be Controlled

“I scare people. Because you can’t control me. I’m not a puppet. I cut them strings off a long time ago,” Newton said.

“If that would’ve been the case, they would’ve been told me without telling me. If that would’ve been the case, they would’ve told me without telling me to ‘cut your dreads.’ They would’ve told me without telling me to just be a little quiet. They would’ve told me without telling me, Why you making it about you — how you dress? But as some of us know in this space, I dress like this every day. This ain’t a facade. This ain’t a front. This is me.”

This take by Newton is extremely outlandish even for him, and the fact that he says nothing about his play definitely being a huge reason as to why he’s not in the league is a tad bit odd.



In 2020, his last full season, Newton passed for 2,657 yards, just eight touchdowns and ten interceptions. Still capable of using his legs, the man known as “Superman” in his heyday rushed for 592 yards and 12 more touchdowns on the ground.

Newton lost the last five starts of his career. Newton also failed to mention his wanting to be a starter, and how that scared teams away. Newton’s strong personality isn’t something most teams want in their locker room if he’s not the first guy on the depth chart.





Not The First Time Newton Said He Scares Folks

Back in 2016, fresh off his 2015 MVP winning season when he led the Panthers to a 15-1 record and the Super Bowl, the oft-criticized Newton told reporters this about that criticism during a media session.

“I’m an African-American quarterback that may scare a lot of people because they haven’t seen nothing they can compare me to,” he said.

Newton mentioned race as the reason he was so harshly criticized, and not him doing the Superman or dabbing celebration that became synonymous with him during his playing days.

In the end what Newton is spewing may hold some validity, but the main reason for him not being on a roster right now is because his play declined.

That’s it and that’s all.