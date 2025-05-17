“Painful Times In My Life” | Julia Bonilla Girlfriend Of Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Says He Put Her And 1-Year-Old Son Out In April

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert just helped his team reach its second consecutive Western Conference Finals. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year and seven-time All-Defensive First Team selection played an integral role in the steadily rising Timberwolves team defeating both the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors 4-1 in both series.



While Gobert’s life on the hardwood has been good, the man often referred to as “Stifle Tower” for his propensity to block shots is dealing with some off-the-court drama. Per TMZ, Gobert’s girlfriend Julia Bonilla, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child, revealed that the NBA star put her and the couple’s 1-year-old son out of his home as the playoffs began in April. The media outlet also reported that the relationship awry when Bonilla told Gobert that she was pregnant.

Bonilla Vents Via Social Media

On Friday night Bonilla opened up on her current situation with Gobert via her Instagram page.

“I’m going through one of the most painful times in my life, feeling isolated, far from my family and friends,” Bonilla wrote on Instagram. “I considered Rudy the love of my life. I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship.”

“When everyone criticized him and insulted him, I stood by him, always putting him first and choosing him, always. Despite how I have been treated, I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children,” she continued.

Bonilla also denied what so many are probably thinking as it pertains to her possibly cheating on Gobert.

“I have NEVER EVER been unfaithful to the father of my children,” she added. “I am a mom and I must prioritize my health and well-being.”

Bonilla Wants To Go Back To France

In the aftermath of the breakup and being put out of Gobert’s home, Bonilla sought to return to France. Per reports Gobert doesn’t want that, and instead wants her and son Romeo to stick around until they can sort out“child custody after the Wolves season comes to an end.”

Gobert did let it be known that the had indeed split up, but at the same time he would definitely “keep supporting the well-being of all the people that I care about.”

He also said that a lot of the information on the situation isn’t true, but he didn’t go into details about what he was actually referring to.

Gobert Made History

In the Timberwolves Game 5 series-clinching win over the Lakers, Gobert made NBA history becoming the first player with 25 points, 20 rebounds, and 80% shooting in a series-clinching win. He finished the game with 27 points, 24 rebounds, and 80% shooting (12-of-15 from the field).



Thus far in the 2025 playoffs the 7-foot-2 rim protector is averaging a solid 9.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and nearly two blocks per game.