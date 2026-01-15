‘What She Mean By WE Purchased Land?’: Fans Debate Interracial Relations, Femininity, NBA Luxury After $100M Star Julius Randall’s Wife Posts 60 Acre Land Purchase  

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randall and his wife Kendra revealed in September 2025 they purchased the raw land (60 acres) to build a palatial estate, sharing a video after a tough year that included the loss of his wife Kendra’s grandfather.

Kendra described the purchase as a longtime dream since the couple met. A home sweet home, perfect for family privacy and building legacy on land roughly the size of 45 football fields—rumored to be in Texas.

Fans Debate NBA Star Julius Randall and His Wife’s 60 Acre Land Purchase

While many praised the move for generational wealth, online reactions were split with some missing the point completely and choosing to focus on the couple’s interracial marriage and others suggesting that Kendra’s “femininity” is what bagged her the big fish in Randall with a net worth of $80-$100M.

Building generational wealth with feminine women>>> dealing with wig warriors. https://t.co/h2TKf1GHRx — Dieudonne (@Dieudonnem55) January 14, 2026

“Building generational wealth with feminine women>>> dealing with wig warriors,” one fan captioned a video of Julius and Kendra proudly standing on their new land, embracing and showing the world what money can do for you.

‘Nigg*s always building generational wealth with WW,” another fan complained on X under the post.

To which one netizen replied:

“Perhaps white women appear to be more adept at helping us build a brighter future for ourselves and our families? Perhaps interracial couples are more happier than miserable? The support is on a different level as well.”

The were a contingent of very pessimistic fans who say they have seen this all before and predict a rough fall for Randall.

“What she mean by WE purchased the land?” said a fan suggesting that Randall bought the land and his wife is taking credit for his gains as an NBA player. “Bro talking about “They”? said one commenter. “She gon take half of it when its all said & done,” a person on X predicted. “To build a huge home for her* divorce incoming over under 7 years,” another added.

Others were just impressed that Randall made such an extravagant purchase.

“60 acres? That’s a whole village, not a home,” one stunned fan on X exclaimed. “You can build 50 homes on that,” said another “Must be nice to live that lifestyle,” replied another doting fan.

60 acres is insane pic.twitter.com/Nee8rtg79t — SUAREZ (@suayrez) January 14, 2026

Julius Randall Has Net Worth Of $100M

The former Knicks star was traded to Minnesota in the Karl Anthony Towns trade two seasons ago. The T-Wolves are 27-14 and in fourth place in a tough Western Conference. Randall has become the wingman to superstar Anthony Edwards, who leads the team in scoring at 28.9 points per game. Randall is second, averaging 22.9 per contest. Randle’s contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves is a three-year deal worth $100 million, with an average annual salary of $33,333,333. For the 2025-26 season, Randle will earn a base salary of $30,864,198, with a cap hit and dead cap value of $30,864,198.

RELATED: Jalen Brunson And Julius Randle Have Become A Top Five NBA Duo | Madison Square Garden Is Rocking Again

Lifestyles of the rich and famous for real. People always have something to say about people who have been blessed with the financial means to buy entire islands if they so choose. Randall got his 60 acres. As one fan on X said, “Now all that’s missing is a mule.”