“If Rudy Gobert Goes Into The Hall of Fame I’ll Wear This Dress” | NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal Comes For Stifle Tower’s Neck Again

It’s no secret that Shaquille O’Neal isn’t a fan of Minnesota Timberwolves center and four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert (tied with Ben Wallace and the late Dikembe Mutombo for the most in league history). For years now the four-time NBA champion big man, whose game was built on brute strength and dominance, has called the elite rim protector from France soft because of his preferred style of play.



This isn’t the first time the legendary LSU Tigers big man has let it be known that he doesn’t care for Gobert. In the past it’s been about the Frenchman making a ton of money for what O’Neal considers average stats.



Shaq Continues To Diss Rudy Gobert

In his most recent rant the man affectionately known as “The Diesel” took things even farther.

Shaq says he would wear a dress to the ceremony if Rudy Gobert makes the Hall of Fame



“I f***ing hate Rudy Gobert.”



During a recent episode of his “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the 2000 NBA MVP didn’t mince his words when discussing Gobert with the Morris twins (Marcus and Markieff).

“Because that motherf–ker making $250 million, [and] he don’t deserve it, dawg. F–k that. As the president of The Big Man Alliance, you making big money, play like a f–king big man. That’s it. Throw some [elbows], knock some people out, don’t be letting little white dudes from Denver dunk on you and talk s–t to you.”

O’Neal even oddly mentioned wearing a dress if Gobert were to be chosen for the Hall of Fame when his career is done.



“If Rudy Gobert gets into the Hall of Fame, I’ll wear this dress to the motherf–king ceremony,” said O’Neal while holding up a picture of Charles Barkley wearing a dress in a WeightWatchers commercial.

O’Neal’s Dislike For Gobert Is Money-Driven

At the end of the day, his animus toward Gobert does always come back to money. In his 12-year career Gobert has already made $261 million, with a new three-year, $109 million extension signed last summer set to begin this season. Bringing his total career earnings to $370 million if he finishes the contract.

Shaq made $292 million over his illustrious 19-year career that spanned from 1992-2011 and six different teams including the Los Angeles Lakers where he spent nine seasons winning three consecutive NBA championships alongside the late, great Kobe Bryant

Gobert Is No Shaq, But He’s Good At What He Does

O’Neal is arguably the most-dominant big man to ever play the game, with 15 All-Star selections and 14 All-NBA selections (including eight first-team selections). He’s also only one of five players to win at least three NBA Finals MVPs, and one of only two players to win three consecutive (Michael Jordan is the other).

While Gobert is nowhere near that type of player, especially on the offensive end, he has been solid in 12-year career averaging 12.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and nearly a steal per game. The defensive end is where Gobert makes his money as the back line anchor at the rim, and for most of his career his teams have finished in or around the top five in defensive efficiency, and he’s a huge reason why.



Based on history, Gobert is in great position to be inducted into the Hall of Fame because of his four DPOY awards, All-Defensive and All-NBA selections and his international success playing for native France. The aforementioned Mutombo and Wallace got in because of their defensive prowess, Gobert likely will as well.

And “The Big Aristotle” might have to actually put that dress on or PTSO, as the youngins say nowadays.