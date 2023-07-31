“I Think He Needs To Keep My Coaches’ Names Out Of His Mouth” | Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Is Riding For His Coaching Staff And Anything NY Jets Related

In an interview last week with USA Today first-year Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton took some shots at former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. During the interview Payton called Hackett’s 15-game run as head coach, “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.”

The Super Bowl-winning coach also let it be known that his QB Russell Wilson, who suffered through the worst statistical season of his career, was not the only one at fault for the team’s ugly 5-11 season, and 4-11 under Hackett.

In fact, Payton said there were “20 dirty hands,” around Wilson’s career-low 16 touchdown pass season.

And the team’s league-high (55 sacks), which tied with the Chicago Bears. Payton’s comments caught some backlash, and while he did apologize, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers let Payton know he didn’t appreciate how he came for Hackett.

Rodgers Shreds Payton

Rodgers and Hackett’s relationship goes back to their days together in Green Bay, so they’re extremely close.

In an interview on Sunday, Rodgers told reporters this about the situation.

“I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.”



“It made me feel bad that someone who has accomplished so much in this league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some easy fall if it doesn’t go well for the team this year,” Rodgers told NFL+ in an interview following practice. “I think it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.”

Rodgers also said he was very surprised to hear a coach speak about another coach in that manner.

Hackett And Rodgers Have Longstanding Relationship

From 2019-2021, Rodgers and Hackett were joined at the hip with Hackett being the offensive coordinator in Green Bay.

During that time Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021, giving him four in total in his illustrious NFL career. So, to hear someone talk badly about Hackett, one had to figure Rodgers would come to his defense if he was motivated to do so.

And from attending local sporting events, to immediately establishing himself as team spokesman, Rodgers is embracing his new team and letting it be known that the Jets must be spoken of with a higher level of respect from this point on.

The Jets hiring of Hackett was a real chess move in getting Rodgers to agree to a trade to New York. Their relationship goes beyond the gridiron.

“We had some great years together in Green Bay,” Rodgers told NFL+. “We kept in touch. Love him and his family. He’s an incredible family man and an incredible dad. And on the field, he’s arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL. Just his approach to it. He makes it fun, how he cares about the guys, just how he goes about his business with respect, leadership, with honesty, with integrity.”

The Jets and Cleveland Browns face each other in this week’s Hall of Fame game. While it’s highly plausible you won’t see any of the starters on either side, that will change in Week 5 when the Jets travel to Denver.