“I Saw Your Girl Sucking Your D***” Jamal Murray Played Better After Fan Disrespects His Girlfriend

The Denver Nuggets have been the best team in the NBAs Western Conference, this despite a current six-game stretch where they’ve lost five of six. Star point guard Jamal Murray is having a rebirth season after the former Kentucky star missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL.

During a recent 119-100 win over the Detroit Pistons, the Nuggets’ only one during their toughest stretch of the season, Murray was heckled by a fan who made sexual remarks towardsthe Nuggets floor leader. Ironically, Murray amid his angst seemingly played better after the slight, dropping 19 points in his 39 minutes with 10 assists.

The fan shouted this towards Murray …

“I saw your girl sucking your d—,” the fan yelled at Murray.

Murray didn’t hesitate to confront the unruly fan, and even had to be restrained by teammate and reigning two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Once Jokic was able to get Murray under control the fan … shouted this.

“You ain’t going to do s—t boy.”

What the fan was referring to was a 2020 leaked video of Murray and his girlfriend that showed the engaged in oral sex. The video surfaced for a while before it was removed.

Listen as these Pistons fans were trash talking Jamal Murray pic.twitter.com/1uocLLBpZK — Nuggets World 🌎 (@jokerszn15) March 17, 2023

Murray’s Incident Is The Latest In Negative Player/Fan Interactions

NBA fans have long been hecklers, which is perfectly fine, but it’s when they take it too far that things tend to escalate. While, Murray probably should’ve paid the fan absolutely no attention, players are still human, and sometimes fans need to be checked.

This is an ongoing theme in the NBA. Earlier this month, L.A. Clippers star Russell Westbrook who’s had his fair share of unfriendly run-ins with fans recently had a fan ejected in a game against the Sacramento Kings.

In fact, fans have gotten way too comfortable with the things they spew in the direction of players. And often times it turns out like this, as players are no longer standing by and taking the unwarranted verbal abuse.

Russ is still the softest player in the NBA https://t.co/3HjHip1noH — Doc Rock🦅🇺🇸✝️ (@billyr09) March 8, 2023

Murray And Nuggets Have Championship Aspirations

After making it to the Western Conference Finals in “The Bubble,” the Nuggets want more. While the past two seasons have seen the team hit by injuries pretty hard, this season they’re healthy and expected to contend for Western Conference supremacy.

That starts with the dynamic duo the aforementioned Jokic and Murray, and ends with the play of their upgraded supporting cast. If they’re gonna make that elusive NBA Finals trip, no time better than the present in a wide-open conference race.

