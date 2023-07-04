“I Put My Daughter Over All My Boys” | Is Miami Dolphins Superstar Tyreek Hill Trying To Ensure That When He Checks Out His Kids Go To War For His Estate?

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is very outspoken and at times a real jokester in interviews, especially on his podcast “It Needed To Be Said.” The speedy wideout has a growing platform like so many former and current athletes, who have entered into the podcast opinion world these days.

Each show, he usually has another athlete come through and chop it up about a variety of subjects.

During a recent episode of the podcast, Hill welcomed 2001 No. 1 overall pick and four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Michael Vick to the show. The two talked about many things, one being their families and how they handle business as it pertains to those they’re responsible for. And that’s where Hill seemingly threw everyone for a loop, as he discussed how his estate will be handled when he’s gone.

Hill Said He’s Leaving Only Daughter In Charge Of His Estate

Over his career Hill has said and definitely done some wild things on and off the field, so to hear him say he’s leaving his estate in the hands of his 4-year-old daughter Nyla probably shouldn’t be too surprising.

“You know my little girl, she can carry my image because I was raised by some very powerful women that you know,” Hill began. “My grandma, my mom, my sister. And when they ask me, you know, whenever you’re filling out the papers about who you want to be your beneficiary or who do you want this or how do you want these percentage to go, I put my daughter over all my boys because, like, I just know, like all of my boys are smart.” “All of my boys are, you know, well-mannered, they’re very disciplined, but there’s just something about my daughter, like, she’s on a different level, you feel me?” Hill explained.

Hill also says he believes his daughter has the same traits, personality and character the women who raised him possessed.

You get the feeling that Hill, who’s the father of four, loves the element of surprise, and this is who he is, when he’s playing, when he’s talking or just in general.

Hill’s Net Worth Will Steadily Grow Over The Next Three Seasons

As of now Hill’s net worth is valued at $40 million and should grow immensely thanks in large part to that four-year, $120 million deal he received after being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs. The deal made him the highest-paid wideout in the league.

In year one with the Dolphins, Hill proved why he’s worth such a big deal, as he went out and finished second in the league in yards (1,710) and receptions (119). His play led the Dolphins to the postseason for the first time since 2016. While they came up short in an epic last-second road loss to the archrival Buffalo Bills, it showed they could compete minus having their first- or second-string QB under center.

Expect another huge season for Hill and the Fins in 2023.