“Just Knowing That It Hurt Me Woke Him Up” | Patrick Mahomes Spills On Father’s DWI Arrest Just Days Before Super Bowl 58

As the Kansas City Chiefs look to prepare for the upcoming season, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a moment this week to reflect on the team's 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

Speaking with reporters as the team prepared to face the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener, the always dialed in Mahomes reflected on his father’s poor decisions leading up to the big game. In the upcoming ESPN docuseries “The Kingdom” the three-time Super Bowl -winning quarterback and three-time Super Bowl MVP mentioned how his dad Mahomes Sr’s arrest for DWI “hurt” as he prepared to play the biggest game of his life.



Mahomes Says Dad’s Behavior Saddened Him

“I think just knowing that it hurt me, woke him up to know that like you can’t keep doing the same things.”

Despite his dad’s ill-timed drama that put Mahomes and his family in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, the two-time NFL MVP didn’t let it affect his play. He went out and led the Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Sunday win and third in his tenure (since 2018) as the team’s starting quarterback.

While he struggled early, “Mr Ketchup On Ertthang” made all the winning plays, further cementing his legacy and showing that resilience that’s become synonymous with his name.

Pat Sr. Remorseful

In the docuseries he also mentioned that his dad has been remorseful for his actions and things between the two are on the up.

Pat shares a similar sentiment. “It kind of hit home before the Super Bowl last year, when I got in trouble. For him to have to answer questions about me, you know, was probably the most embarrassing thing that I’ve ever been through in my life,” he said.

“I called him right after… I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry that it’s taken away from your time and focus.’… I made a vow that he would never have to deal with anything because of drinking because of me. I haven’t had a drink since then.”

Brittany Mahomes Weighs In On Father-In-Law

As cameras shifted to Patrick’s wife Brittany, she also weighed in on her father-in-law and how his actions could affect not only his superstar son, but his three grandchildren.

“I think it finally hit him that, you know, ‘I have my kids watching me, I have my grandkids now that are watching me,” Brittany said.