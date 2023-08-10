“I Like To Work” | New Eagles Linebacker Myles Jack Says He Thought Of Becoming A Plumber Or Electrician Before Team Called Him

Newly-signed Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Myles Jack is excited to continue his NFL career with the Eagles.

The former UCLA Bruins standout was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March after just one season with the team. Since then, Jack has been sitting at home awaiting a call from another team.

But while the 2016 second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars sat at home, he didn’t mope around. He stayed busy and therefore, mentally ready for a return to the field. Even if he doesn’t have to work again in life, having earned over $50 million in NFL salary, the athletic ballhawk of a linebacker still needs to put his body to work in some capacity.

"One week you're on the couch playing Call of Duty, the next week you're playing with the Super Bowl champions."



Sounds like Myles Jack has had quite the week.

Jack Says He Would’ve Gone To Trade School If No Team Called

Having waited nearly five months for a call, Jack was reportedly set to attend trade school, per The Athletic’s Zack Berman.

That’s right, a former starting linebacker in the NFL considered becoming a plumber or electrician to keep himself busy.

“I like to work. I couldn’t sit at home,” Jack said via Berman. “I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. … I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something.”

Jack also knows this could be his last hurrah in the league, so he wants to make good on it.

“Time waits for nobody,” Jack said.

Myles Jack was cut from the Steelers and considered entering trade school after



He packed light for Eagles' camp: only bringing underwear, socks, and a bible, but was taking first-team reps Day One 😤



(via @ZBerm) pic.twitter.com/xIS8dfHzPy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 9, 2023

Jack Has Been Steady In NFL Career

Jack spent the first five years of his seven-year career with the Jaguars. There he signed the most lucrative deal of his career in 2019 (four-years, $57 million with $33 million guaranteed).

After two seasons he was released, and at the time he was the last player from the 2017 defense that nearly made the Super Bowl. That defense was nicknamed the “Sacksonville” defense for its 55 quarterback drops that season, only second to the Steelers (56).

He then spent last season in Pittsburgh after signing a two-year $16 million deal with $6.5 guaranteed and a $6.5 million signing bonus. While, Jack did make $13 million of the $16 million, the team decided to release him in March.

Jack has career totals of 581 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumbles recoveries, three interceptions, 17 passes defensed and two paydirt touches.

He’ll only enhance an already formidable Eagles defense that led the league with 70 sacks last season.