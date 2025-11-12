‘If You Got Me On Fantasy, Get Rid Of Me’: Fans Blast Eagles A.J. Brown For Dissing Jalen Hurts’ Offense On Livestream With Streamer Janky Rondo

The Philadelphia Eagles have managed to make it to two Super Bowls and win one with Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni at the helm. Throughout all of the success, wide receiver AJ Brown has often expressed his displeasure with the offense, his targets and the offensive schemes executed.

Uh Oh: AJ Brown wants OUT of Philly and sounds like he'll demand a trade from the Eagles this offseason.



JankyRondo: "Everything good?"



Brown: "No. Where have you been?.. Family's good. Everything else? No.. It's a shit-show.. You on some 'How you been?' Struggling brother."… pic.twitter.com/l05aqcYjgl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 12, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles WR AJ Brown, Blasts Team Offense On Janky Rondo Stream

During an appearance on Janky Rondo’s Madden stream on Tuesday night, Brown was asked, “Everything good? Everything been straight?”

Despite the team success, he responded candidly:

“I mean, no. Where have you been? No… like, family’s good, but everything else? No. It’s a [explicit] show. You on some ‘How you been?’ — I’ve been struggling, brother.”

The conversation has fans thinking he wants out of Philly as soon as possible. Win or lose, fans are jumping to conclusions and expecting Brown to be demanding a trade this offseason.

Brown later added: “If you got me on Fantasy, get rid of me.”

Philadelphia Eagles Fans React To AJ Brown’s Complaints

Fans on social media think Brown has plenty of nerve.

“This guy just cannot not be the main character. Reigning Super Bowl champion…. On a team that’s first in the division gearing up for another championship run. Bro needs to shut the fuck up and enjoy the ride. Very talented player but a cuck of a teammate,” one fan wrote on X.

“Trade him to the saint for Chris Olave and eagles give brown, and a 5th round for saints first round or second and third,” suggested another fan.

“That’s how you know he doesn’t care about winning, clearly not a team player, complaining like this while they are 7-2,” a third fan complained.

AJ Brown Has Been Unhappy With Role In Eagles Offense

When a team is winning, a disgruntled player just looks like a selfish player craving more of the spotlight. The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-2 after an ugly 10-7 win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Hurts threw for a paltry 183 yards, and the talented Brown caught just two passes for 13 yards.

In the past, Brown has shown his displeasure by doing things such as reading books on the sideline, but he hasn’t blurted out what he really feels because the team is successful. If Brown did say what he truly felt the fans would turn against him, even if they agreed that the offense needs to wait it out more and trust its two All-Pro caliber wide receivers.

Philadelphia Eagles Pay AJ Brown Well To PYP

Though unhappy with his opportunities in the Eagles’ ball-control offense, Brown gets paid handsomely, so all of the whining seems unwarranted. Brown signed a three-year contract extension worth $96 million with the Philadelphia Eagles, which includes $84 million in guaranteed money. This extension made him the highest-paid receiver in the league and will keep him with the Eagles through the 2029 season. Brown’s contract includes a $19.875 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of $32 million.

This season, Brown has recorded 31 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He’s currently on pace for his least productive year as a member of the Eagles after surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons with the team. Somehow, someway he’s got to figure out how to deal with it and contribute to this incredible run the Eagles are on.