‘My Family Used to Torture Me’: Former NFL Star and Current Delaware State Head Coach DeSean Jackson Says Family Used Unusual Methods to Help Him Reach Football Stardom

Former three-time Pro Bowler and current Delaware State Hornets head football coach DeSean Jackson is opening up about some of the things he endured as a young athlete trying to make it in California.

The former five-star recruit, who shockingly chose Cal over powerhouse USC, is telling all as he makes the rounds promoting his documentary, “Go Deep: The DeSean Jackson Story,” on Amazon Prime. During a recent appearance on the “Wake Up Barstool” podcast, DJax had plenty to say about how he became the uniquely talented athlete we watched torment college and NFL defenses for years.

Head coach DeSean Jackson of Delaware State says he had NFL success as a player because of unusual torture methods by his family (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

DJax Says He Was Tortured

When asked how he developed the game-breaking speed that became his trademark, the former Philadelphia Eagles legend had this to say:

“My family used to torture me. We had a dog. My family used to tie a string around my waist and tie a tennis ball behind me. I had to run away from the dog, and if the dog caught me, they wouldn’t give me any food.”

While Jackson seems able to joke about it now, his account made it sound as though he was being serious about what happened in his childhood.

Fans Chime In

Jackson’s revelation quickly drew reactions from fans across social media.

“This sounds horrible and to think this is normal is weird,” a fan said.

“This is objectively terrible parenting,” another fan said.

“The dog was the real coach and nobody wants to talk about it,” another fan replied.

“So he was abused as a child? That’s what this is,” a fan commented.

“Good thing he wasn’t raised by the Vick Family,” another fan mentioned.

“I’ll take made up stories for $600 Alex,” a fan quipped.

“Judging by his playing weight, the dog caught him often,” another fan joked.

“I’m glad it all worked out, but that sounds like abuse,” a fan spewed.

Jackson Holds NFL Records

Whatever methods Jackson endured as a young athlete, they certainly paid off, as he became one of the NFL’s most explosive deep threats.

He holds the NFL record for the most 60-plus-yard touchdowns, with 26, ranking ahead of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (23) and legendary returner Devin Hester (21).

Jackson also has five career touchdowns of 80-plus yards, tying him with Derrick Alexander, Lance Alworth, Jerry Rice and Jimmy Smith for the most in NFL history.

In 2009, Jackson became the first player in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl at two different positions — wide receiver and kick/punt returner — in the same season.

That season, he tied the single-season record with eight touchdowns of at least 50 yards. He also averaged 52.9 yards per touchdown, the highest mark in NFL history among players with at least 10 touchdowns.