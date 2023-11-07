“I Learned That From Coach T” | Vikings QB Josh Dobbs Credits Steelers Mike Tomlin For Teaching Him To Stay Ready When Number Is Called

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs arrived in the Twin Cities on Wednesday, and by Sunday he was leading the Vikes to a surprising last-second win over the Atlanta Falcons. Thrust into action after starter Jaren Hall — who was already replacing starter Kirk Cousins — was concussed on a run early in the first quarter, Dobbs didn’t blink when called upon, and he guided the team to its fourth consecutive win after beginning the season 1-4.

For Dobbs to be that prepared after only three days of practice and very little time to learn much of the offense is a credit to his professionalism and readiness.



The latter is something he says he learned from legendary Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin when he played for him in two stints (2017-19 and 2020-21). Dobbs was quick to credit Tomlin for that very important trait in a league where it’s next man up.





Tomlin Still Influencing The Culture

In his postgame presser, Dobbs talked about his mindset when he saw Hall go down.

“First it was, ‘Jaren Hall, get up.’ I hope he is OK,” Dobbs said. “But then it was … hey, if you are playing you gotta go out there and play. The team still expects you to go out and win and play good football. In this league, there’s never an excuse for your circumstance. I learned that from Coach T.”

“I’ve been in similar situations backing up Ben Roethlisberger where he goes down, but he gets up and you’re OK,” Dobbs continued. “Your heart drops for a second, you’re warming up, but he comes back out there. But when they said it was your ball, my job was to go out there … and play good football. The same football I know how to do. I’ve been playing all year.”

Tomlin’s reach and influence stretches far and wide around the league, and Dobbs is one of the many beneficiaries giving the man — who hasn’t had a losing season in 16 seasons as an NFL head coach — his flowers.





Dobbs Played Well In Arizona To Begin Season

Arriving to a team and being thrown right into the fire is nothing new for Dobbs, who was traded to the Cardinals by the Browns just a little over two weeks prior to the 2023 season. The former Tennessee Volunteers standout started the Cards’ first eight games of the season, going 1-7, but it wasn’t for lack of effort.

Now he’s leading a Vikings team with a real shot at making the playoffs at only one and a half games behind the Detroit Lions for first place in the NFC North. If Dobbs plays well the rocket scientist who received his degree in aerospace engineering at “Rocky Top” will have a shot at sticking around beyond this season.

Dobbs has been on six different NFL rosters since the beginning of the 2022 NFL season, and yet he stays ready.