“I Don’t Think Nobody Should Walk Out To Lean Back No More” | Claressa Shields Isn’t A Fan Boxer Edgar Berlanga Using Remy Ma’s Hit Song For Ring Walk

It’s no secret that rapper Remy Ma and boxing champion Claressa Shields don’t like one another. The beef between the two has easily been one of the biggest and most talked about stories in all of hip-hop. The disdain stems from Shields dating the “Lean Back” femcee’s soon-to-be ex-husband rapper Papoose, who’s been in a war of words with his estranged wife.

On Saturday night all three parties were in attendance for the Edgar Berlanga versus Hamzah Sheeran fight. Shields and Papoose sat front row, while Remy and Fat Joe walked Berlanga to the ring rapping their hit song “Lean Back,” much to the chagrin of Shields, who took to social media to talk about it.

Shields Being Petty On X

Following the fight Shields took to X (formerly Twitter) to take aim at the popular song used by many fighters as they walk to the ring.

“Lean Back.” “I don’t think nobody should walk out to Lean Back no more.”

A fan quickly called Shields out about her post, saying: “Anything with Remy Ma in it you hate.”

Shields response came off like this:

“I don’t give a bleep about that lady.”

Sounds good, GWOAT, but posting about her song says differently, and it’s not a good look.

Laila Ali says she’ll come out of retirement to fight Claressa Shields for $15–$20 million 👀



“I’m not trying to come back and fight, but if someone offered that kind of money, I would actually have to think about it.”



(Via https://t.co/VBt80ByyDk YouTube) pic.twitter.com/MlJk7TFg7n — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) July 13, 2025

Other Fans Come For Shields

Another fan mentioned how Remy was paid to be there, and Shields had to pay her way in.

“Oh rem was making ah bag while shawty spent one.”

“We don’t think you should dress yourself but here we are,” another fan added, pertaining to Shields style or lack there of.

“Rent-free, you hear me.. such a lame,” another person chimed in.

It’s safe to say fans didn’t like Shields being petty when Remy didn’t even acknowledge that her and Papoose were there.

Shields Has Fight Coming Up

As Shields prepares to take on Lani Daniels on July 26 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the Michigan native is still entertaining a war of words with former women’s boxing champion and daughter of legendary heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali.

The two have long taken subtle jabs at one another. Following Saturday’s fight, Ali was asked about coming out of retirement to face Shields to which she answered, “Unless somebody had 15, 20 million, don’t even call me about this. That’s all I have to say.”

That ain’t happening, so all this talking is a moot point. Ali did go (24-0) with 21 knockouts in her career, but she’s 47 and Shields is 30.