How A Richard Jefferson Trade To The Utah Jazz Helped Initiate The Warriors Dynasty

During a recent episode of “The Old Man and Three” podcast, host JJ Redick and special guest and fellow NBA analyst Richard Jefferson talked about how the Golden State Warriors dynasty almost never happened. And how a certain move concerning “RJ24,” helped the Warriors land a very vital piece to their team.

“Do you ever think about the fact that you are directly responsible for this Warriors’ dynasty,” Redick said. “Because without you and that bulls**t trade to the Utah Jazz, they can’t clear cap space, and Andre Iguodala likely signs with the Sacramento Kings, and they potentially don’t become the Warriors that we’ve witnessed over the last eight years.”

The Golden State Warriors are the latest dynasty in the NBA. Having made six NBA Finals in the past eight seasons, in five straight appearances from 2015-19. Winning four championships, including one last season when no one really considered them a championship contender. In all they’ve been the marquee franchise in the NBA over that time frame.

There's no Warriors dynasty without RJ … pic.twitter.com/JBE3SD5hgL — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) April 6, 2023

Redick’s assumption is probably correct. Without Iggy it’s highly unlikely the Warriors reach the level of success they’ve enjoyed since 2015. He’s been an integral part of what they’ve become on both ends of the floor.

Lauded for his maturity and professionalism, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has often referred to him as, “the adult in the room.”

Jefferson Agreed, But Also Mentioned Young Core

In his response to Redick’s comments about the trade, Jefferson took a bit of a sarcastic approach, but he was also quick to mention the Dubs’ young, and steadily rising nucleus of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Saying Iggy provided the type of well-respected veteran they needed to reach the heights they’ve enjoyed.

Definitely one of the best episodes of the pod. What an amazing conversation. https://t.co/Zc3dKQkcMn — Bo Martinez (@toyshinobi) April 5, 2023

Jefferson, laughing, also said his being traded to the Warriors by the San Antonio Spurs helped the development of Kawhi Leonard.

Iggy Wins Finals MVP

In his second season with the Warriors in 2014-2015, Iguodala helped the team win its first NBA championship in 40 seasons. His defensive effort against Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, along with timely shot-making, helped him win Finals MVP.

Since then Iggy has been a main cog in the team’s other titles. Despite being traded after the 2019 season, Iggy found his way back to the Bay Area as a member of the Warriors in 2021-22. And while he doesn’t play much anymore, his presence in the locker room and on the bench is a welcome sight that Warriors brass and their stars love to have.

More news from our partners:

‘The Light Is on Us’ | A Media Circus Led By The Social Media Moshpit Is Coming To Boulder. Deion Sanders Warns Staff Of Road Ahead – The Shadow League

‘The Best Revenge’: Central Park 5 Exoneree Yusef Salaam Hits Back at Donald Trump with Ad Nearly 34 Years After the Ex-President Took Out a Full-Page Spread Calling for His Execution (atlantablackstar.com)

On Deck: Slutty Vegan Opens In Atlanta’s Truist Park, Home of the Braves (finurah.com)