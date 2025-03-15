“Hold That Rock Up Baby”: DK Metcalf Has New $150M NFL Contract, He’s Marrying Hit Singer Normani and He Owes It To Russell Wilson

DK Metcalf spent six seasons balling out for the Seattle Seahawks. The 6-foot-3 explosive receiver has over 6,000 receiving yards and 48 TDs, grabbing balls for the likes of Russell Wilson and Geno Smith.

DK Metcalf Sings $150M Contract With Pittsburgh Steelers

With all of that success, it seems as if his life is just taking off. The 27-year-old was traded from the Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In return, the Steelers sent a 2025 second-round pick, and ended up signing Metcalf to a new, whopping five-year, $150 million deal.

During his press conference, Metcalf shocked the entertainment world by announcing that he and 28-year-old singer Normani are engaged, almost two years after confirming their relationship on Instagram in July 2023.

The relationship immediately became the topic of desire for reporters, who had plenty of time to ask Metcalf about the simmering drama that his presence hopes to alleviate under Mike Tomlin.

“My family and her family was in Houston. It was my sister’s Spring Break and just thought about getting the whole family together for a big kumbaya and joining our families with the ring,” Metcalf said while speaking with reporters, mentioning that he proposed to his fiancé a day prior on Wednesday, March 12.

Metcalf was beaming when discussing the engagement and urged Normani, who was sitting off to the side, to “Hold that rock up, baby.”

He confirmed that the musician would be accompanying him when he visits his new team in a video shared on X, in which he referred to her as his “beautiful fiancée.”

Ciara and Russel Wilson Introduced DK Metcalf To Normani

Normani and Metcalf were first introduced by their friends Ciara and Russell Wilson in 2020. The romance blossomed around June 2022 when the pair were spotted having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif.

In a June 2024 Apple Music interview with Ebro, Normani said Ciara had been trying to set them up for a while before they met one night at one of her parties.

“If you could trust a couple [to set you up], that would be the couple,” the former Fifth Harmony singer added.

So, Metcalf has a lot to be thankful to Wilson for and has expressed this in the past. Not only did he aid in helping Metcalf find his soulmate, but he was the QB when Metcalf had his breakout season in 2020 with 1,303 yards receiving and 10 TDs.

Metcalf revealed that he wanted to propose since last year, but there were conflicts with her schedule. Eventually he decided to propose.

The two-time Pro Bowler said, “I started sending her flowers with a story and then the last letter on the flower was ‘Will you marry?’ And she said yes.”

Metcalf is living humbly and graciously these days. He has agreed to switch to No. 4 to avoid any problems with star wide receiver George Pickens who also wears No. 14. Together these formidable receivers give the Steelers a Top 3 deep ball attack in the league. At the same time, both have been guilty of losing focus and dropping some easy ones. Their ability to make the home run play is the tradeoff.