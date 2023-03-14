WWJD!? | Ciara Shows Her Oscars Cheeks And Russell Wilson Catches Hell In Tweets From Faith-Based Community

Russell Wilson has transcended the football space to become an athletic evangelical via his faith-based tweets and overall vocal affinity for The Most High. Now that love for the Lord might conflict when your wife makes secular music like “Goodies.” The culture clash came to a head at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet.

Everybody assumes that Ciara has killer curves; she is a dancer. Now there is no more questioning as her barely there dress at the Oscars gave the world a glimpse at her assets. The 37-year-old R&B star made headlines with a sheer black dress replete with very visible thong underwear and pasties covering her chest.

Ciara Wears Revealing Outfit At Oscars

When Ciara turned for the camera, she gave the world a glimpse of her physique, baring her backside for the paparazzi. The sheer netted gown by Dundas was fresh off the Paris Fashion Week runway. She finished the look with elbow-length gloves, some blinged-out diamond drop earrings, and black Santoni strappy heels. The mother of three is showing that having a “bawdy” is still possible after childbirth, and if you’ve got it, why not flaunt it?

She completed the reveal with a video on her social media that was captioned “Oscar Nights,” with M.I.A’s song ‘Bad Girls’ playing in the background. The video also shows Ciara with Megan Thee Stallion, a rap artist whose raunchy content is also eye-opening to the faith-based world.

Enter the followership of Russell Wilson.

Megan Thee Stallion & Ciara at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party pic.twitter.com/08j6Ujq3ms — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) March 13, 2023

From The Pulpit To The Palace

The “Let Russell Cook” crew came for the quarterback star and his wife on Twitter for her fashionable audacity. Despite his troubles on the field, many of Wilson’s fans have stayed loyal based on his faith-first mentality. However, Ciara’s freeness conflicts with their perception of the quarterback star. Immediately, the internet came for Russ.

“30 mins ago, wasn’t you just (in) a prison providing church?” one fan commented on Ciara’s post.

“I’m questioning Russell’s morals,” a fan said in judgment of Wilson.

“If you don’t get the joke, I’m tired of sexist double standards and ppl slut-shaming Ciara for her dress at the Oscars. It’s her body, her choice,” a fan said critical of the online hate. “These men from single-parent households think she’s unworthy of marriage and a loving husband just bc she was a single mom. Haters.”

If you don’t get the joke, I’m tired of sexist double standards and ppl slut-shaming Ciara for her dress at the Oscars. It’s her body, her choice.



These men from single-parent households think she’s unworthy of marriage and a loving husband just bc she was a single mom. Haters. pic.twitter.com/7oya2q9i3z — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) March 14, 2023

Ciara has been a media sex symbol for years by being beautiful and unapologetic about her physique. Last year, she joined Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, and Yumi Nu as 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models. The editor-in-chief of the swimsuit issue described why he chose Ciara.

“The journey we’ve been on—to break out of the mold the world put us in—may sound familiar,” said the SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day to Sports Illustrated. “It’s certainly familiar to the women we’ve chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim.”

Ciara has broken the mold in single-parenting, reinvented herself as a wife and mother, and enhanced Russell Wilson’s career by her sheer presence. If she wants to show a little “look back at it” while living her best life, we are here for it.