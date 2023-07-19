“He’s On The Hot Seat” | Six-Time Super Bowl-Winning Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick Reportedly Coaching For His Job

From 2000-2019 the New England Patriots were the model franchise and Bill Belichick was considered the mastermind behind

During that time the team won six Super Bowls, made nine Super Sunday appearances amongst many other accolades. But since their Super Bowl 53 win the team hasn’t won a playoff game, and with Tom Brady leaving following 2019 they’ve made the playoffs once, losing in blowout fashion to the division rival Buffalo Bills.

It’s now been five seasons since the Patriots have won a playoff game.

And per Patriots insider Tom Curran, owner Robert Kraft isn’t too happy about it. In fact, Curran took it a step further, saying that head coach Bill Belichick is on the hot seat. But what’s even more surprising is he says that seat’s been warm since 2019. During a recent appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” Curran spoke in detail about what’s going on in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Belly On The Hot Seat? Say It Isn’t So

In the midst of the Curran’s interview he revealed that Belichick needs to win this season, because his seat is warm.

“You talk about avoiding the hot seat. Rich, he’s on the hot seat, and he’s been there at different levels of warmth since 2019,” Curran said. A shocked Eisen responded with “Really?”

“Look at it this way,” Curran explained. “In 2019, Tom Brady wanted a two-year, $50 million guaranteed contract just like Drew Brees had. He presumed he was gonna get that.” “In training camp it was still not forthcoming, and he was like, ‘You know what, if I don’t get this thing, I’m walking out,’” Curran continued. “It was explained to Belichick that was the case. They got something done. It was not a two-year guaranteed contract. It was two years with a team option.” According to Curran, that’s when Brady decided he was leaving New England at season’s end.

Patriots Didn’t Have A Brady Succession Plan In Place

When the Patriots drafted quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, he was believed to be Brady’s successor, but Brady reportedly nixed that and persuaded Kraft, who’s like a dad to Brady, to trade him in 2017. That left the Patriots with no one to replace Brady. And in many ways it was the part of the often reported rift between Brady and Belichick the last few seasons.

Since then, the Patriots have struggled mightily with Cam Newton and Mac Jones under center, plus the loss of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels didn’t help matters.

“Kraft pointed out a number of times. I’m anxious. I want results.’ And he’s not getting them,” Curran said.

Where there’s smoke there definitely could be fire, because Curran isn’t the only Pats insider who’s saying things like this. Last week Ben Volin of the Boston Globe had this to say:

“Robert Kraft already made it clear in March that he wants the Patriots to make the postseason and win a playoff game for the first time in five years.”

Tall task in a very loaded and competitive AFC conference. Not looking too good for Belichick if in fact his seat is truly warm.