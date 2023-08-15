“He’s Been A Dynamic Ball Carrier For A Long Time” | Jets Sign Running Back Dalvin Cook To One-Year Deal

On Monday the New York Jets continued to add to their talented roster. This time they added the four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings in early June after spending the first six seasons of his NFL career with them.

Cook brings experience and dynamic playmaking at the running back position, and he’ll be teamed with Breece Hall, the Jets’ also-dynamic 2022 draft pick who was on a tear last season until a torn ACL sidelined him and the team’s potentially-dynamic offense as well.

Cook, has been on a team tour looking for the right fit, and prior to visiting the Jets last month, told reporters the probability he’d sign was “pretty high.”

While nothing materialized in full then, the two sides stayed in contact and agreed to a one-year, $8.6M deal late Monday.

Smart Move By The Jets With Hall Coming Off Injury

The Jets believe the aforementioned Hall is their future at the position, but with him coming off the ACL injury, signing a player like Cook was a really a no-brainer.

In fact, head coach Robert Saleh said, “Obviously, you don’t want to say no to a great player…He’s been a dynamic ball carrier for a long time.”

Since 2019, Cook (111 YPG) is second in scrimmage yards behind Derrick Henry (126).

The move is also part of the Jets “all-in-now” mantra. With four-time MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center, the team feels it can make a real run this season. Cook only adds to that belief In Florham Park, New York.

With a dominant defense that led the team to a 7-3 record at one point despite some shoddy QB play last season, this new-look Jets roster has the potential to be among the league’s best. Now we’ll see how it all comes together this season.

Cook And Hall Can Change Games On Any Play

With Rodgers’ ability to keep defenses honest throwing the football, there should be plenty of running lanes for the Cook/Hall duo to their thing. With both possessing major home run speed, either can flip the game on any given play.

The Jets also have manpower at receiver or tight end. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson leads the receivers room, along with Alan Lazard and Randall Cobb, plus tight end C.J. Uzomah.

Cook is coming off four consecutive 1000-yard rushing seasons, and should allow Hall to pace himself in his return to the field.

Cook and Rodgers now go from NFC North rivals to backfield mates.