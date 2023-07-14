‘I Think We Have An Answer For Everything’ | Injured Jets RB Breece Hall Is Still High On Team’s Offensive Talent And Game Plan

When you think offensive football in today’s NFL, the New York Jets aren’t usually a team that comes to mind. Notable offenses include teams such as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals.

But the 2023 season could see arguably the best Jets offense since the days of Ken O’Brien, Freeman McNeil, Al Toon and Wesley Walker.

And there’s one reason why.

Aaron Rodgers, the four-time league MVP, is now under center in New York. That position has been the weak link for many Jets team over the years, but now they have a future Hall of Famer, something they haven’t had since Brett Favre came through for a season in 2008, started 8-3 and then stumbled to a 9-7 record, missing the postseason.

With Rodgers at the helm the confidence is sky-high right now, and running back Breece Hall, who was looking like the Offensive Rookie of the Year until a torn ACL sidelined him, believes there is no answer for their offense. The award ended up going to his teammate wideout Garrett Wilson, and DROY went to another teammate, cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Hall Says They Have All The Answers

Last year’s team was built on a strong defense that carried them to a 7-3 start last season before injuries and putrid QB play completely wrecked their once promising season. This year the Jets have an offense to complement their defense. Hall let it all out about his team’s 2023 prospects during a recent interview with NFL Total Access.

“I mean, with the offense we have right now, I think we have an answer for everything,” Hall said. “If you don’t want to load the box, Aaron’s going to get the ball off all day, if you do we’ve got RPOs and we’ve got him to take shots, and we have the receivers that are going to make plays for us, as well. And if the offense is struggling, we have the backbone of our defense to rely on, so we’re excited for that, for sure.”

Getting Hall back and fully healthy will be vital to the Jets success as well, and he knows it. Hall says he’s just trying to get the “knee back as strong as possible.”

Breece Hall at the time of injury:

-7th most scrimmage yards

– 1st in Yards/carry#Jets #TakeFlight

Team Could Sign Free Agent RB Dalvin Cook

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is still searching for a team and the Jets, Dolphins and others have come up as possible landing spots for the four-time Pro Bowl back. Per Cook’s agent Zac Hiller, who made an appearance on “The Manchild Show w/Boy Green” podcast, the Jets “look like a great situation.”

Adding someone of Cook’s talent to help carry the load, with Hall still recovering, could be the difference between a long playoff run or sitting at home.