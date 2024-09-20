“He Has To Be Tall, 6-7 or 6-8. Yeah, The NBA” | Angel Reese Is Thinking Big When It Comes To Next Love Interest

The 2024 WNBA regular season came to a close on Thursday night, and while there were a ton of storylines throughout the season, none topped the Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese rivalry. Each rookie held her own in their inaugural professional seasons, with Reese leading the league in rebounding until the final few games and Clark leading the league in assists.



Both dazzled, and for most of the season there was an intense race for Rookie of the Year. That was until Reese was forced to miss her team’s final few games after suffering a hairline fracture to her wrist. Following Reese’s injury, the Chicago Sky, who were in the thick of the playoff race, faltered and miss the postseason.



All of that should allow Reese more time to focus on her new “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, where she talks not just about basketball but also her personal life.

Angel Reese reveals that she’s single and says her next man needs to be 6'7" or taller and in the NBA pic.twitter.com/1SlScCVj2U — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 19, 2024

Reese Looking For NBA Beau

During the latest episode of the podcast, Reese, who’s never been afraid to talk about her love life, did just that. With rapper Latto and singer Mariah The Scientist appearing on the show as guests, Reese opened up on her relationships or lack thereof.

She mentioned that she is indeed single and has been since her March breakup with Florida State hooper Cameron Fletcher. Since then she’s been linked to many others, including Chicago-born rapper G Herbo, which she quickly shut down. She’s also mainly been linked to other basketball players like herself, including most recently rumored to be dating Detroit Pistons rising star Jalen Duren.

The talented big man stands 6 feet 10 and fits the size requirement of Reese, who mentioned what her type was during the podcast.

“He has to be tall, 6-7 or 6-8. Yeah, the NBA. What’s that line? They be skipping practice,” she said.

It’s not surprising, being that Reese stands 6 feet 3, that she wants someone taller than her. And being a star WNBA hooper, it’s also not surprising that she’s interested NBA guys, who usually have an abundance of height.

Angel Reese finals stats for her rookie season!



A historic season for Angel! ✨💞#WNBA pic.twitter.com/wSwEcvLGF3 — The Reese Effect 👑 (@TheReeseEffect) September 20, 2024

Reese Was Great In Rookie Season

Prior to her WNBA arrival there were many who didn’t believe she would have an impact and especially not immediately. But that’s the type of player Reese is. sShe loves proving her doubters wrong. She used that Baltimore grit to help change the landscape of the league along with the aforementioned Clark while averaging 13.6 points and a league-leading 13.1 rebounds per game.

Now it’ll be interesting to see how she spends her offseason after healing. The belief is she’ll use that time to shore up some of the obvious offensive deficiencies in her game.

