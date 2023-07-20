“He Got A Lot Of Making Up To Do” | Former Seahawks Linebacker K.J. Wright Says Russell Wilson Owes A Lot Of Former Teammates An Apology About … Something

Another day and another former teammate of Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson taking a shot at him.



Most of it stems from his tenure in Seattle which ended rather tumultuously in March of 2022.

In the past it’s been Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch, and even former linebacker K.J. Wright taking shots at Wilson.



And once again it’s the aforementioned Wright who’s coming for the greatest quarterback in team history.



KJ Wright Gets At Russell Wilson

During a recent episode of the “KJ All Day” podcast, Wright mentioned that Wilson needs to put together what he calls an apology tour for his former teammates.



While Wright didn’t exactly state why he feels this way, he was adamant that this is what Wilson owes those guys who went to battle with him for ten years in the Pacific Northwest.



Really interesting stuff from KJ Wright on his former teammate Russell Wilson.



Wright says #3 has a lot of phone calls to make and apologies to give. pic.twitter.com/fJJzpNaKsM — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) July 18, 2023

Wright Wants Wilson To Apologize, But Said He Isn’t Crying Over Spilt Milk

Wright, who’s been vocal about Wilson in the past during an appearance on the “The Richard Sherman” podcast, was just as vocal on his own.

“Gee, I don’t want to go viral with this,” said Wright. “I really don’t. But a few dudes came on here, off record, on record and said what they’ve said or how they felt about No. 3 [ Russell Wilson]. When you play this game, when you go through this journey, it’s all about the brothers.”

Wright went on to say this as well.

“It’s all about the brotherhood,” added Wright. “And when it’s all said and done, he got a lot of making up to do. He got a lot of phone calls to make. A lot of ‘Hey, bro, I should’ve done better with that. And that’s the God’s honest truth. … He got a lot of making up to do. I hope he does.”

Wright Knew He Would Go Viral

It’s interesting to hear Wright say he doesn’t want to go viral, but when you make the statement he did, that’s exactly what’s bound to happen. And to have former Seahawks receiver and teammate Golden Tate basically co-signing his remarks only adds to the intrigue of what was said.

KJ Wright and Richard Sherman clear the air on the Seahawks drama with Russell Wilson.



Pete Carroll didn’t hold him accountable like the rest of them. This was clearly an odd situation 😳 (via @TheVolumeSports) pic.twitter.com/Y9KhvoJPZm — Sports ON Tap Seattle (@SONTSeattle) September 21, 2022

Wilson’s Play Wasn’t An Issue

Whatever issues Wright is speaking of concerning Wilson, has to be from a personal standpoint, because all Wilson did in Seattle was win and compete at an extremely high level.



During his tenure as the Seahawks starter, Wilson went 104-53-1, while leading the team to two Super Bowl appearances, winning one. In fact, Wilson led the team to the postseason in eight of his ten seasons.

Wilson’s stats were rather gaudy as well, as the former Wisconsin star passed for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns, against 87 interceptions. So it definitely wasn’t his play that Wright could be speaking of.

Interested to see if this thing grows wings or goes away.