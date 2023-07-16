Future Ignites Beef On Wax, Saying “I Got It Out The Field, F**k Russell” | The Denver QB Wasn’t Ready

The saga between Russell Wilson and rapper Future is still ongoing as the artist recently dropped a Wilson reference that is not favorable in his latest song. On rapper Quavo of the group Migos’ new song “Turn Yo Clic Up,” Future is featured, and he takes a shot at Wilson in his opening lines on the track’s second verse.

“Big dawg status, bill hopper/I ball in his mall for my brothers/Goyard bag, tote the Corduory/I got it out the field, f**k Russell,” Future says in the verse.

Wilson is married to Ciara, the ex-fianceé of Future, who also has a child with her. Wilson has been publicly questioned and humiliated by Future in the past. In early 2019, the rapper told Beats 1 Radio:

“He do exactly what she tell him to do,” Future said about Ciara discussing her prior relationship with Future in public. “He not being a man in that position. He not tellin’ her, chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! “You better not even bring Future’s name up! If that was me, she couldn’t even bring his name up. She know that. She couldn’t even bring her exes’ names up. I don’t [care] what they gave you…don’t give that sh*t no energy.”

Sports personalities like Channing Crowder have also criticized Wilson’s masculinity and coolness beside his famous R&B wife.

In April, in a clip from “The Pivot” podcast, Crowder called Wilson a “square,” claiming that Ciara only left Future for him because she is a gold digger.

“The Russell Wilson thing…people took that to a different level,” Crowder stated on the “Jay Hill Podcast.” “F**k you. I don’t care what he does [on the football field], he’s lame. Do you want to hang with the motherf**ker on a Friday night? That’s what lame means!”

However, in a 2019 interview on “Red Table Talk,” Ciara discussed her decision to call off her engagement to Future in August 2014 after two years with rumors that he had been unfaithful.

“I think if you sit in situations that are unhealthy or you let them linger too long, you start to lose yourself. I don’t like crying all the time,” she revealed to Jada Pinkett Smith. “I don’t like being sad. So I’m like, ‘How do I get out of this? Because I like being happy.'”

The rap business loops athletes and pop culture figures in its verses regularly. Still, Russell Wilson and Future have a commonality in Ciara, so it is safe to assume Future intentionally targeted the Denver Broncos quarterback.

With a disappointing first season with the Broncos in the dust and hopes that his new coach, Sean Payton, will turn things around, Wilson was already taking L’s in the media and from former teammates.

Wilson and Ciara recently celebrated their seventh anniversary in Japan. The couple has two kids together, Sienna Princess, 6, and Win, 2, and their romance has been the stuff of fairy tales for the media.

“My heart is complete and full of gratitude for the love we share. I have everything I want and need in you,” Ciara wrote in a recent post. “Happy 7th Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. Thank you for loving me the way you do. I love you so much.”

Future is taking shots at Russell Wilson, but the QB is seemingly unfazed and has not responded. Unfortunately, living in the spotlight comes with its unrelenting criticisms.