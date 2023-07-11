“Happy Birthday To The Best … Wife On The Planet” | Marcus Jordan Might Have Already Married Larsa Pippen, So Take That, World!

The speculation about the status of Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen’s relationship might be over as the son of “Air Jordan” let the cat out of the bag. Larsa recently celebrated her 49th birthday on Thursday, and she shared a snapshot on her Instagram Story of the birthday note that came with flowers from her 32-year-old beau and her four children.

The note said, “Happy Birthday To The Best Mom & Wife On The Planet! — From Marcus, Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin & Sophia.”

Read that again: “wife.”

The New Jordan-Pippen Era

Marcus did everything except say the word “wife” on his Instagram Stories, sharing a celebratory series of birthday mentions to Larsa, solidifying his love for her and their deep relationship amid the massive hate.

“Happy Birthday to my best friend & partner in crime @larsapippen,” Marcus wrote in his Instagram Story.

The world has been vocal about disliking the Jordan-Pippen romantic relationship dynamic. Even Michael Jordan resounded “No,” when asked if he approved of the union. Of course, Jordan is dealing (rather well) with the grudge held against him by the man he won multiple championships with and who helped him change the game of basketball, Scottie Pippen.

The issues between Jordan and Pippen were revealed after the release of “The Last Dance” documentary, which chronicled the final season of the Chicago Bulls’ dominance in the ’90s. Pippen felt that Jordan had the final edit and shaped a narcissistic narrative devoid of the credit he and his Bulls teammates deserved.

Scottie Pippen cruises around as woman flashes her BRA from the back seat of his car pic.twitter.com/1rx8nk1DOL — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 8, 2023

Take That

Former teammate Dennis Rodman agreed.

“Michael couldn’t do it by himself,” Rodman said during a Vlad TV interview. “Michael’s scoring 40 points a game, and Scottie came in, man just fill in the blanks and just made him just like a major, major superstar. I just think Scottie Pippen is probably one of the innovators of the power-forward point guards.”

“Because he’s 6-9, and these kids said they are 6-10 doing the same thing Scottie was doing,” Rodman added. “I mean Scottie, his game was polished, he was good.”

Meanwhile, Scottie isn’t letting the news affect him too much, as he was recently spotted driving an SUV with an unidentified woman in the back seat. When they noticed paparazzi, she rolled down the window and flashed her bra to the photographer.

Take that, world.