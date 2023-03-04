“Happy Birthday, Daddy”| Reggie Bush’s Wife Has Him Ready to Risk It All With Sexy ’80s Style Dance Birthday Video

Reggie Bush turned 38 years old on March 2 and received a special birthday present from his wife, Lilit Avagyan. The USC legend and Super Bowl champ has been out the league since 2017. Bush has been with Fox Sports since 2019 as a college football analyst on its Saturday college football show in the fall.

Who Is Lilit Avagyan?

The couple met in 2011 and got married in 2014. They now share two sons and a daughter together.

Reggie Bush and wife posing on a GQ magazine red carpet event. (Photo: Getty Images)

The 35-year-old Armenian woman has studied dance for 15 years. She currently works as a choreographer and dance teacher. She also won the Rising Star Dance Competition in Europe back in 2010 and compete in the Latin American World Championships in Australia in 2013.

What Did Reggie Bush’s Wife Give Him For His Birthday?

Bush posted a video of her dancing to Chris Brown‘s song titled “Under the Influence” in a black leotard and in the rain.

“Happy Birthday Daddy @reggiebush. I dedicate this dance to you my love,” said Avagyan on her Instagram. “Sometimes mommy dances I’m a dancer! I wanted to do a dance and post it on MY social media and dedicate the dance to my husband. How can anyone be mad at that? Just enjoy the performance.”

The video is posted on her official Instagram page @lilitslife.

We’ve Seen This Act Before: “Flashdance” & ”Fade“

Avagyan video seemed like it was inspired from the 1983 film “Flashdance” that starred Jennifer Beals. She played a character named Alex Owens who worked two jobs and tried to get into ballet school.

The ‘Maniac’ dance scene pictured Beals’ character in a black leotard, drenched in sweat, and dancing in a studio along with her dog. The camera showed close tight shots of Beals body and provocative dance moves.

Another example that could’ve inspired Bush’s wife video is actress and music artist Teyana Taylor. In 2016, she starred in a music video for Kanye West’s song “Fade.” The video debuted on the 2016 MTV Music Awards and had over 175 million views on YouTube. Fans were impressed with the beauty of Taylor and how well she danced. Taylor also has dance in her background like Avagyan.

Avagyan’s video to Bush hasn’t quite done Taylor dance video numbers for Fade, but she has been able to get 16,000= likes on her page and almost 13,000 likes on her husband’s page. The 29K combined likes is not bad for a video that has now been up less than 24 hours as of this writing.