David Bakhtiari Accuses Jimmy Kimmel Of Being On Jeffrey Epstein Client List After Coming For Green Bay Wack-Packer Aaron Rodgers

There are many horrible things in the world to be labeled, but the top of anyone’s list is that you are listed in now-deceased accused sexual predator Jeffery Epstein’s black book, aka his client list. However, one Green Bay Packers left tackle, David Bakhtiari, felt the need to put that accusation out there in a veiled fashion toward late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The comment came via Twitter and responded to a monologue Kimmel did about Bakhtiari’s teammate and quarterback superstar, Aaron Rodgers. Kimmel mocked Aaron Rodgers during a recent show episode for comments about the infamous secret Jeffrey Epstein client list while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show podcast. Rodgers lent his thoughts on the years-long scandal involving the sexual exploitation of minors that has since shown Epstein as the reported mastermind.

Why Is Jimmy Kimmel Think Aaron Rodgers Is Crazy?

Kimmel showed a portion of the interview on his show.

“I believe that this has been going on for a long time,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show podcast in mid-February. “Interesting timing on everything. There’s a lot of other things going on in the world,” Rodgers said in a clip played during Kimmel’s show. “Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released? There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”

The conversation stemmed from McAfee asking if Rodgers thought recent world happenings like the Chinese spy balloons being reportedly shot down by the U.S. government was a distraction from other things.

David Bakhtiari has Aaron Rodgers back against Jimmy Kimmel. (IPhoto: DeFodi Images / Getty)

“There’s a lot of old papers and files about interactions Navy pilots have had with unidentified flying objects, so this is not surprising. Obviously, there was some sort of Chinese spy balloon that was up in the air, allegedly, and there’s been a few other objects that have been shot down.

For Kimmel, along with behaviors like taking ayahuasca and attending a darkness retreat, Rodgers is one card short of a full deck.

Jimmy Kimmel claims Aaron Rodgers is a “tin foil hatter” for wanting to know the names on the Jeffrey Epstein client list. pic.twitter.com/fZtiULosEM — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 2, 2023

Kimmel Clap

“All this UFO talk has the tin hatters going wild, including Green Bay Wack-Packer, Aaron Rodgers who offered this hot take on the Pat McAfee Show,” Kimmel said during the monologue. “Oh, might be time to revist that concussion protocol, Aaron.”

The slight didin’t go over Bakhtiari’s head and he took to Twitter to throw major shade Kimmel’s way.

“Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…,” Bakhtiari tweeted in response.

Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…. https://t.co/jWkL8LfOMT — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 3, 2023

The two have been teammates for the last ten years, so Bakhtiari’s knee-jerk reaction to come to Rodgers’s defense is understandable. However, that statement is as inflammatory as it gets. Usually shows like “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” have a core of writers that help him push the envelope of comedy but the adage “don’t kill the messenger” wasn’t applicable here for Bakhtiari.

Jeffrey Epstein was a convicted sex offender and a wealthy financier with powerful friends worldwide. He owned mansions in multiple territories, both in the U.S. and abroad, and even had his island where he abused underage girls for years. He was aided by socialite accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022. Epstein committed suicide while being detained at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City while awaiting trial for his crimes.