Darrelle Revis Thinks Aaron Rodgers Should Be Humble And Get Lost In The Sauce

Newly selected Pro Football Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis, who will be formally inducted in August of this year, recently took some time to talk about all things New York Jets. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the elite cover corner also known as “Revis Island” talked about reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. The usually quiet Revis even gave his take on the possibility of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers joining the talented but quarterback-devoid Jets.

Darrelle Revis sees much of himself in Sauce Gardner.

Revis first discussed Sauce, and he even says he sees a lot of himself in the young, confident former Cincinnati Bearcats star, who took the league by storm as a rookie.

“He’s a 2.0 of myself,” the newly named Hall of Famer said. “I love the way he plays.”

Revis’ love for Sauce is justified, especially when you consider what he did this past season.

After being taken No. 4 overall in the 2022 NFL draft, Gardner went out and dominated weekly as the Jets top corner. The lanky and technically sound cover man tallied 75 tackles, and two interceptions while playing and starting in all 17 games for the Jets. For his efforts he took home DROY honors. Sauce was so good he became one of the least targeted rookies since the league starting keeping track of that stat. Sounds like the aforementioned Revis, whose reputation earned him many weeks where teams wouldn’t even look his way.

“Revis Island” Loves “Lost In The Sauce” Moniker

Gardner is a bit of a showman more than Revis ever was, but the newly-cemented Revis says he loves all of what Sauce brings. What really gets Revis is the “Lost In The Sauce” moniker that Sauce goes by and is referred to.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” he said. “I think it’s a great branding and marketing tool for him. I think he definitely backs it up.”

During his playing days Revis was called “Revis Island” for how he took wide receivers out of the game with his elite man-to-man cover skills.

If Sauce can continue on this trajectory he could end up in Canton with his gold jacket, as Revis will be this summer.

Revis Talks Aaron Rodgers With Warning Sent

With all the talk about the Rodgers maybe leaving Green Bay, the most ideal landing spot mentioned has been the Jets. The team recently hired Nathaniel Hackett, his former offensive coordinator with the Packers, to the same position.

The Jets had a playoff defense last season and were once 7-3, but poor quarterback play killed their season. While the franchise has made it clear that they’re still all-in on Zach “Looking Like A Bust” Wilson, if the opportunity to add a four-time NFL MVP presents itself no way they can turn it down.

Revis seems open to adding Rodgers, and he even sent him a bit of a heads-up on how to come in.

“Come in humble,” is what Revis said when asked about the Rodgers suiting up for “Gang Green.”

Good luck with that as pertains to Rodgers, but he would be coming to a team loaded with talent on both sides of the football.