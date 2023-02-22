Blind Ambition | Giants QB Daniel Jones Wants A Patrick Mahomes Bag

The New York Giants were the surprise team in the NFL last season. Projected to win five games under new head coach Brian Daboll, the G-Men ended up winning nine games, making the playoffs and winning a road playoff game over the Minnesota Vikings. Fourth-year quarterback Daniel Jones played a huge role in the team’s success, as he finally looked like the first-round draft pick that Giants made him in 2019.

Now he wants to be one of the new generation of QBs in the fortunate position to cash out this offseason with a plush new deal. And sources, per Mike Florio, are claiming he’s eyeing Patrick Mahomes-type money. Yes, that’s right, the type of bag the two-time Super Bowl champion, two-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP currently receives for his play. The only problem is Jones is not in the Mahomes stratosphere.

Daniel Jones Wants Patrick Mahomes Money?

Jones passed for over 3,200 yards, 15 touchdowns and a career-low five interceptions. He also rushed for 708 yards and seven more touchdowns, putting his dual-threat ability on full display. Jones showed vast improvement over his previous seasons, but his elevation was more about the leadership of Daboll. The 2022 NFL Coach of the Year didn’t put too much on his signal-caller, letting him play to his strengths.

But with Jones not under contract for next season, the former Duke Blue Devils star is reportedly looking to get paid.

So what will happen with Jones?

Update: #Giants QB Daniel Jones wants more than New York has offered him. Possibly as much as $45 million per year, or more. A source tells Mike Florio.



Jones has recently switched agents, from CAA to Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/HGhG3B1V2h — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 20, 2023

Giants Declined Fifth-Year Option Last April: Change Of Heart?

Following the 2021-22 season, the Giants opted not to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option, which was available with him being a first-round pick. At the time it seemed like the best move, but Jones went out and played well enough to make them believe he could be their guy going forward. But not at Mahomes-type money, which is roughly $45 million per season.

If a deal can’t be reached, the belief is Jones will receive the franchise tag at about $32 million for next season. That keeps him under Giants control and buys both sides time to work out a long-term deal.

Do Giants Believe Daniel Jones Is QB Of Future?

GM Joe Schoen sounded last month like he believed Jones would don the royal blue next and beyond.

“We’re happy Daniel’s going to be here. Hopefully, we can get something done with his representatives. And that would be the goal — to build a team around him where he can lead us and win a Super Bowl”

Daniel Jones. (Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

That sounded good then, but it seems Jones is going for the gusto following his best NFL season.

From reports, the Giants are willing to pay him in the $35 million per year range, but the $45 million isn’t likely. While franchising may be a short-term solution, it would also hinder the Giants’ ability to sign free agents to help their offense, which lacked playmakers on the perimeter. This makes a long-term deal imperative before the July 15 deadline.

Jones switching agents from CAA to Athletes First is a sign that the quarterback is looking to have long-term security. Now he and the Giants need to find a happy medium and get a deal done. As of now, he needs them more than they need him, and you better believe the aforementioned Schoen and Daboll know that, and they’ll use it in negotiations. You can’t knock Jones for trying. In this QB-desperate league, someone will eventually overpay for Jones. New York just has to decide if it’s going to be them.