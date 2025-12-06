“Don’t Speak On Me Unless You Know The Game Of Football” | Cowboys WR George Pickens Responds To Richard Sherman Calling Him “Uninterested” In Loss To Lions

The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles losing their last two games gave the Dallas Cowboys some serious life in their quest to make the playoffs. But a 44-30 loss to a very undermanned Detroit Lions team pretty much sealed the Cowboys’ fate for this season, barring an epic collapse by the Eagles.

A huge reason for the Cowboys struggles was the lackluster play of wide receiver George Pickens. The talented wide receiver resorted to his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he consistently demonstrated a lack of effort and desire. That was Pickens Thursday night at Ford Field in the Motor City; quitting on routes, dropping passes, complaining to refs and cutting deep routes short, costing his team game-changing scoring opportunities.

In the aftermath of Pickens’ five-reception, 37-yard effort, former NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman called Pickens “uninterested” and “disengaged” in playing football. He also mentioned how Pickens, who’s in line for a big payday, needs to bring the energy and enthusiasm all the time. That comment alone drew a since-deleted response from Pickens…

“This is a team game… I’m not the only one on the team. stop becoming a analyst and talking about one player when he playing a teams game. Lots of shh has to go right for. Explosive. Plays. “Don’t speak on me unless you know the game of football As a former player not a… Fan/Analyst that act like double team Is not a thing or certain bracket coverages don’t exist,” the post continued. “Knowing you played ball which Show me you a LEACH WEIRDO [sic].”

“Kid hasn’t done enough to merit a response from me,” Sherman wrote. “I was working on my 3rd consecutive 1st team All pro and 2nd SB appearance at the same point in my career. Lol I made an ALL-Pro team and SB in SF but that’s the fall off for me.”

Sherman’s made sure he enlightened Pickens about his extensive resume of accolades and the Super Bowl glory Pickens doesn’t have.

Brian Schottenheimer Addresses Situation

Instead of spending Friday trying to fix whatever went drastically wrong on the field in Thursday’s loss, first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer was forced to talk about his player’s comments.

“I’m aware of what was supposedly put out there,” Schottenheimer said Friday. “I’ve not talked to him yet. I understand it’s been taken down, but I will be talking to him, just checking on him. Again, this is unfortunately things that we deal with in this profession. But I have not spoken to him, but I will.”

With all of the drama Antonio Brown once put the Pittsburgh Steelers through, the franchise and head coach Mike Tomlin weren’t taking any chances with Pickens, who showed flashes of brilliance but was equally susceptible to checking out and throwing tantrums. You can change the franchise, but the character of a player will always remain consistent.