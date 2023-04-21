‘Front Row 40’ | E-40 And Sacramento Kings Make Peace; Legendary Rapper Still Drops Diss Track And Music Video In Chase Arena

Earl Stevens aka E-40 went viral last weekend when security ejected him from the Golden 1 Center arena in Sacramento during Game 1 of the Warriors-Kings playoff matchup. He allegedly got into an altercation with a fan that resulted into him being thrown out.

E-40 performing at one of his concerts in 2022. (Photo: Getty Images)

Stevens claimed the fan he got into it with was a white woman that continuously heckled him throughout the game. He said he finally turned around to address her and security intervened to only address him, not the lady.

The two sides have made amends, but E-40 still seized the opportunity to drop a diss track called “Front Row 40.”

Tell Me When To Go

Stevens called for an investigation of the incident and blamed racial bias as the cause of him being the only one kicked out.

“I was subjected to disrespectful heckling over the course of the Warriors-Kings game in Sacramento. During the fourth quarter, I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner,” E-40 said in a statement on Saturday. “Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings’ security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena.”

The two sides came to a resolution and released a joint statement on Wednesday.

“Contrary to speculation, Mr. Earl ‘E-40’ Stevens did not stand excessively from his ticketed courtside seat; the outcome resulted from an unfortunate misunderstanding between both parties………..Mr. Stevens has previously attended games at Golden 1 Center without incident, and the Kings look forward to welcoming him back to our arena in the future.”

‘Front Row 40’

According to reports, he dropped his new single “Front Row 40” on Thursday. The music video was recorded in Chase Arena and was directed by Jae Synth.

Synth has worked with musical talent like Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg, T.I., Too $hort, Mac Dre, etc.

The video was reportedly filmed several months ago and was originally planned to be used for a rollout for the Warriors 2023 NBA Playoffs run. It included appearances from Jay-Z, Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, 2 Chainz and Warriors stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

As for the playoff series, the Kings won the first two games in Sacramento. Draymond Green was ejected in Game 1 and suspended for Game 3 for stomping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis.

The Warriors won Game 3 114-97 without Green and climbed back in the series. They still trail 2-1 in the series, but they got a game and get Green back for Game 4 on Sunday.