From Elon Musk To Television News Hosts, Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest Being Manipulated

LeBron James and his family received an outpouring of support from the world when his son Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during USC basketball practice. However, others were focused on using it as proof not to take the COVID-19 vaccine, namely Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform “X,” formerly Twitter.

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing,” Musk posted. “Myocarditis is a known side-effect” of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He didn’t post well-wishes to Bronny or his family during an extremely intense time.

Then came the chorus of other anti-vaccine media personalities with a large platform who attempted to divert attention to their assertions that the vaccine has adverse effects.

Bob Costas on Elon Musk’s speculation about Bronny James:

“We live in a world now where anything you don't want to be true, doesn't have to be true…And, anything you do want to be true, you don't need all that much evidence.” pic.twitter.com/R0FZiIvqhc — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) July 26, 2023

Bottom Feeding On Bronny

“Well, today, Elon Musk was pilloried for suggesting that the COVID shot might have had something to do with what happened to Bronny,” Fox host Laura Ingraham said during “The Ingraham Angle.”

“Now, he may be completely wrong. It’s speculation. But we do know that myocarditis is a side-effect of the vaccine and given everything the so-called experts got wrong during COVID, we shouldn’t condemn anyone who is asking questions as these cases seem to be accelerating.”

According to the Yale School of Medicine, myocarditis is heart muscle inflammation. It occurs most commonly after an infection but can also be triggered by other things. So what is the likelihood of developing myocarditis post-vaccination, and who is most at risk?

It is most common in younger males — adolescents or young adults. The highest risk group is males between 12 and 17 years of age; Bronny is currently 18. Although the lack of information can create speculation, adding educated information with opinion dispels the theory of Bronny’s incident.

I don't believe LeBron or his family took the vaccine. I believe most elite athletes faked taking the vaxx. No way men in prime physical health injected a rushed vaccine into their bodies. I refuse to believe that. That's my conspiracy. I don't know what happened to Bronny. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 25, 2023

Who’s More Ridiculous?

Then sports and cultural analyst Jason Whitlock entered the chat to create another narrative focused on anything except a genuine concern for Bronny’s health.

“I don’t believe LeBron or his family took the vaccine. I believe most elite athletes faked taking the vaxx,” Whitlock tweeted. “No way men in prime physical health injected a rushed vaccine into their bodies. I refuse to believe that. That’s my conspiracy. I don’t know what happened to Bronny.”

The James family will potentially reveal what happened to Bronny in due time. Until then, their celebrity will remain fodder for those with a cause to push that require a resuscitation.