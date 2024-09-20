Move Over Cailtin Clark and Angel Reese: Former Mayweather Productions CEO Leonard Ellerbe Says Rutgers Baller Kiyomi McMiller Is Next Big Brand In Women’s Hoops

Leonard Ellerbe, the former CEO of Mayweather Promotions and a long-time confidant of Floyd Mayweather, announced a new venture outside of the boxing world that elevated him to celebrity status.

According to Ellerbe, it may involve the next big thing in women’s hoops, New Jersey’s Kiyomi McMiller.

Ellerbe, 59, stepped down from his role as the CEO of Mayweather Promotions in an unexpected move this past June.



Since his departure, Mayweather replaced him with Richard Schaefer, the former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

It appears his resignation from Mayweather Promotions has led to a new venture with the WNBA, which has exploded in brand popularity this past season.

Ellerbe didn’t say what role he will play in this venture or what it specifically entails, but he was excited about it.

Nonetheless, speaking to K.O. Artist Sports about his new venture on the sidelines of the Canelo Alvarez-Edgar Berlanga event, Ellerbe said :

“Got a new venture going on… Getting ready to be a WNBA… doing my thing,” as he refrained from revealing exactly what role he is playing.

Ellerbe heavily promoted the five-star guard from New Jersey, to join the likes of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark as the next big women’s basketball star and brand coming out of college.

He continued: “Everybody check out Kiyomi McMiller. Remember that name—everybody go and search her right now. Follow her on Instagram right now. She’s a top dog. She goes to Rutgers right now. She’s a freshman, and she is the future of college basketball and the WNBA.”

Kiyomi McMiller Committed To Rutgers

McMiller committed to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights women’s basketball team back in January.

She also took the time to explain her reasoning behind the decision.

Committing to Rutgers, the five-star guard from New Jersey marked a significant win for head coach Coquese Washington’s women’s basketball program.

The program has been trying to return to its glory days from when Vivian Stringer had them as a perennial powerhouse and title contender.

When explaining her decision, McMiller emphasized her connection with the coaching staff and the team’s vision. “Coach’s vision for me aligned with my vision for myself,” McMiller told Rutgers Wire, highlighting the strong relationship she had built with Washington.

The 5-foot-9 standout from Life Center Academy also was attracted to the highly competitive nature of the Big Ten as another key factor.

“I will be able to play competition every night,” she said. Despite offers from top programs like LSU, Baylor, and Michigan, McMiller chose Rutgers because she felt it was the perfect place to grow as a player and compete at the highest level.

What Exactly Is Leonard Elleberbe Doing With WNBA?

That said, Ellerbe’s new venture into the WNBA seems exciting, but only the coming days will reveal exactly what role the 59-year-old will be playing in women’s basketball.

In the meantime, his involvement in the boxing world isn’t going anywhere. He will still be dabbling in that arena as well, just as a free agent.

While McMiller is certainly a talent, she definitely has to wait in line, as USC’s JuJu Watkins is coming off an historic freshman season in which she broke USC legend Cheryl Miller’s freshman scoring record in a game this season.

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson is also a big deal, as the talented guard is also a rising rap star signed to a major record label and expanding the overall brand of women’s hoops through her deft play and musical prowess.

With the impact that these current WNBA rookies have had, there will be plenty of “next best things” coming down the line, as Reese and Clark have set it off for the ballers of the future.