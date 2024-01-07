JuJu Watkins Is A Star On And Off The Court As She Gives Back To Where She Came From

Around the holidays, giving is always a godsend, and when a professional athlete uses their money selflessly, it becomes even more inspirational.

USC freshman JuJu Watkins is a perfect example of working hard and giving back to the community that raised her. According to Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation, the USC basketball sensation used money and sponsorship from her NIL deal with Nike to give back to her community in Los Angeles for Christmas.

Watkins is among scarce companies as one of the few college basketball players with NIL deals with Nike. She joins fellow USC basketball star Bronny James, Kentucky’s DJ Wagner, and UConn’s Paige Bueckers as the only college hoop stars to align themselves with Nike.

JuJu’s Alignment

She is using that alignment to give back Nike shoes and various accessories and gear to some of the up-and-coming hoopers in the Crenshaw, Jordan, and Finish First Academy high schools for the holidays, and she announced as much on her Instagram.

“Spreading #GoodJuJu in Watts this holiday season was truly special! Huge thanks to @nike for helping me gift some fresh gear to the next generation of ballers at Crenshaw, Jordan High, and Finish First Academy. Let’s keep spreading the #GoodJuJu all year long! #GoodJuJu” Watkins wrote on Instagram.

As Watkins alluded to in her Instagram post, the event was named the “Good JuJu Holiday Giveback.” Watkins hails from the Watts area of Los Angeles; it was only fitting that she collaborated with Nike and The Watts Labor Community Action Committee (WLCAC).

“This is what it’s all about,” Watkins said, according to Sports Illustrated’s Fan Nation. “Just giving back to my community and inner city.”

Watkins is not only doing right by her community off the court, but she’s also putting on for California at USC on the court.

Watkins is averaging 26.9 points, second in the nation behind Caitlin Clark. She is also averaging 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Watkins is also leading a great USC team, as they are currently ranked No. 9, and just recently handed Oregon State their first loss behind Watkins’ 28 points.

She is a star in college and is already doing what many stars do: she’s giving back to her hometown significantly. Watkins is already showing us that she doesn’t mind using her money and connections to help enrich the lives of others who have to come up the same way.

As she eventually transitions to the WNBA, which is a surefire thing, we expect her giving spirit and philanthropic nature to grow tremendously.