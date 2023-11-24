Top 5 QB Prospects In 2024 NFL Draft | USC’s Caleb Williams Leads Pack, LSU’s Jayden Daniels Has High Upside

As the 2023 college football regular season comes to a close this weekend, we turn our attention to the top QB prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.

1. Caleb Williams, USC

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner for at least two more weeks, Williams is the unquestioned top QB and likely top overall prospect in next April’s draft. Williams is blessed with the uncanny ability to make plays off-schedule and to consistently make others around him better.

Often compared to Kansas City Chiefs all-world signal-caller Patrick Mahomes, Williams will likely be the top overall pick in April’s festivities. In his three-year college career which includes time at Oklahoma and USC, Williams has passed for over 10,000 yards, 93 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions. Showing off his dual-threat ability, he’s also rushed for 960 yards and 27 more touchdowns.

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt told “The Herd” in a recent interview this about the former five-star prospect.

“He just does so many things well,” Klatt said on “The Herd.”

2. Drake Maye, North Carolina

The strong-armed Tar Heels passer has been likened to former NFL stars Carson Palmer and Dante Culpeper. Maye’s elite arm talent and ability to dissect defenses are his biggest asset. One area he’ll need to clean up is his turnovers, and most come from his belief that he can make every throw.

He also has great size at 6 feet 4 and 230 pounds.

In his UNC career, the Huntersville, North Carolina, native has passed for over 7,700 yards, 61 touchdowns and just 14 interceptions. Maye is also adept at using his legs, with over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing in his career.

3. Jayden Daniels, LSU

Daniels has a unique and elite skill set that made him one of the coveted dual threat recruits in the history of the recruiting cycle. Even when he entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season to exit Arizona State, there was no shortage of suitors for his services. When you watch him run the offense in Baton Rouge you immediately see why.

While he was great in the 2022 season leading the Tigers to the SEC Championship Game, this season Daniels has a great chance to take home the Heisman Trophy.

In his five collegiate seasons, including the last two at LSU, Daniels has passed for over 12,000 yards, with 85 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, with over half of those yards and 53 touchdowns coming in his two seasons down on the bayou. Over 3,100 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on the ground ain’t too shabby either.





4. Bo Nix, Oregon

Seems like Nix has been around forever. The former five-star recruit who began his career at Auburn as a legacy player, has completely turned things around in Eugene. Pretty much ran off the Plains down at Auburn because of subpar play, in two seasons at Oregon Nix has once again turned himself into a NFL prospect.

The two biggest areas of improvement for Nix have been his accuracy and his handling pressure. In 11 games this season, Nix hasn’t had a bad one yet, and if the Ducks can handle Oregon State in the Apple Cup, and avenge their lone loss to the Washington Huskies, they’ll be a CFP team.

In five college seasons Nix has over 14,000 yards, 103 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He also used his legs to rush for over 1,500 yards and 37 paydirt touches. He’s firmly entrenched in the Heisman race also.

Nix told reporters this about his time in Eugene”

“I don’t think I could’ve picked a better place.”

5. Michael Penix Jr., Washington

Of this group. Penix Jr., the left-handed gunslinger, throws arguably the prettiest ball of the bunch. The Huskies have seen a rebirth the last two seasons with Penix under center. For a guy who’s suffered many injuries, seeing him healthy and playing at a high level is a sight to behold.

Not much of a runner, but he’s got great pocket presence and understands how to manipulate the pocket to buy that split second to make certain throws.

A sixth-year senior, MPJ has passed for over 8,300 yards, 61 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in two seasons in Seattle.