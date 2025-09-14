‘Get That Poison Out Of Your Locker Room’: Fans Complain Angel Reese Picked The Wrong Time To Meet Terence Crawford, But Canelo Alvarez’s Fate Was Already Written

WNBA star Angel Reese ended her season in a hail of controversy, first criticizing her teammates and the organization for the pathetic product they put on the court around her. Then for allegedly refusing to play the final games of the season after she was disciplined by the team for her comments.



Angel Reese Meets Terence “Bud” Crawford Before Canelo Alvarez Fight

Never one to let yesterday’s drama stop tomorrow’s public appearance, Reese went viral on social media when the WNBA diva and social butterfly went into Terence Crawford’s dressing room prior to his emphatic decision over Canelo Alvarez on Sunday night on Netflix.

Reese was accompanied by a friend and she introduced herself to the champ, followed by a hug. Reese at 6-foot-3 is significantly taller than the 5-foot-8 Crawford and the hug was awkward to say the least.

Social Media Reacts To Angel Reese Hugging Bud Crawford Before Canelo Fight

Social media couldn’t resist commenting on the height difference among other things as Reese’s mere presence is always a lightning rod for opinion.

Angel Reese absolutely towering over Terence Crawford in his locker room before the Canelo fight 😭pic.twitter.com/u4QgbnHZAO — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 14, 2025

The meeting led to people also predicting a Crawford loss, believing that Reese’s presence would jinx his chances in some way.

“I’d be so embarrassed to be around a girl who’s taller than me, he’s definitely losing now,” said one fan.

“F– up his confidence. He is going to lose,” said another.

“I would never disturb a fighter before a big fight- even though he probably ok’d it- doesnt make it right,” added one boxing fan.

“Damn she just jinxed him,” one fan bluntly stated on X.

“Now bro is definitely losing,” predicted another.

Get that poison out of your locker room,” begged one Crawford fan.

Bud trying to stay out of trouble lol Hope she ain’t jinx him. Only woman he should be hugging before a fight of this magnitude is wifey …for karma purposes IJS 😂 pic.twitter.com/l8IguHFAwx — LA MAQUINA DE SOMBRAS (@FANalyst1) September 14, 2025

Terence Crawford Solidifies Legacy With Convincing 12-Round Decision To Unify Titles: Better Than Mayweather?

Of course, in the end nothing could stop Crawford from putting on a masterful display, using his speed, elite hand skills and defense to outbox the larger opponent. Bud won by unanimous 12-round decision, taking home the IBF, WBC, WBA & WBO super-middleweight titles.

Canelo suffered just the third loss of an illustrious career, and two of them came against Mayweather and Crawford, both undefeated fighters.

Canelo just said Terence Crawford is “way better” than Floyd Mayweather after fighting bothpic.twitter.com/M8IC4I9Mac — 𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐚 (@LoyalYashFan) September 14, 2025

Angel Reese Tired Of Losing: Will She Be Traded This Offseason?

On Thursday night, the Chicago Sky lost to the New York Liberty, 91-86, to end their season with a 10-34 record and without a playoff berth for the second year in a row. Reese spent the game on the bench in street clothes. She played sparingly after giving an interview to the Chicago Tribune earlier this month questioning the competency of the Sky front office and blasting the talent of her teammates. She also put pressure on the organization to make significant changes during the offseason and threatened to want out if things didn’t improve.

Her quotes caused a firestorm, but Reese apologized to her teammates. Fans immediately forgave her because they know the team has been grossly mismanaged. Throughout Thursday’s game, fans filled Wintrust Arena with chants of “Free Angel” and “Fire Jeff,” referring to Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca.

This is another story line that will carry the WNBA into the offseason. It also keeps eyes on the league as the playoff begins on Sunday. Reese understands branding and timing and seizing the moment as well as any athlete.