‘I Wouldn’t Want No Parts Of That’: NFL Fans Scared For 49ers QB Brock Purdy After Video Surfaces Of L.A. Rams’ Myles Garrett Learning Rugby Tackle Techniques

Myles Garrett is considered a Top 3 defensive player in all of the NFL. He’s also among the highest paid since restructuring his contract to the tune of five years and $208.2 million, with $99 million, guaranteed after being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams in June 2026.

Add in the fact that Garrett’s girlfriend is two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim, and you’d think he can rest on his laurels a bit. At the very least, take a season to celebrate his escape from Cleveland. But when you have Aaron Donald come out of retirement just to play with you, the time to win is now. Such a formidable frontline for opposing offenses to deal with.

Myles Garrett Getting Better With High-Performance Rugby Training

A recent viral training video surfaced featuring Garrett and high-performance and rugby coach Bill Coffey. The video was a shocking glimpse into how seriously Garrett took this offseason. With two AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, five First-Team All-Pro selections, sack records and seven Pro Bowls, he is still looking for new ways to up his game.

The caption read:

“There’s a dude currently teaching Myles Garrett how to hit even harder and I think he should be arrested for doing so.”

There’s a dude currently teaching Myles Garrett how to hit even harder and I think he should be arrested for doing so pic.twitter.com/sH0X5MBvTW — IcyVert (@IcyVert) September 7, 2026

In the video, Coffey works with Garrett on collision mechanics, footwork adjustments, and explosive hip drive to maximize power using rugby-style tackling techniques.

Coffey was the one holding the tackle bag and absorbing some high-impact and devastating blows delivered by the 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman. Coffey later described the impact from Garrett as “being hit by a rhino.”

24 Million Fans View Myles Garrett Being Trained By Rugby Coach

Fans were impressed. And if anyone had any doubt that the Rams are going to be a problem with two of the elite game-wreckers of this generation on the same team, don’t forget this video.

“Yall im sliding I would want no parts of that,” one terrified fan mentioned.

“This looks legit painful and exhausting,” another agreed.

“As a Niner fan I’m looking at this guy as “public enemy number one”. Not cool dude!” one user expressed.

“might be good strategy for Dak to pull his hamstring for this game,” one netizen suggested.

Other fans called him a “walking cheat code.”

Don’t Doubt Myles Garrett In 2026-27 Season

A few nonbelievers tried to downplay the video, claiming that Coffey is nowhere near the size of the offensive linemen Myles will be grappling with in the trenches.

“That’s not an NFL lineman; stop drooling over this crap. He’s foot shorter and is not moving or has any defensive strategy,” one hater said. “Of course it’s a rugby guy,” another quipped. “Imagine thinking that Guy can teach Garrett anything,” expressed one skeptical fan on X. “Shouldn’t Myles be teaching him?” another agreed.

More than 24 million people have viewed the video as Garrett’s celebrity profile and myth surrounding his greatness continues to elevate. Will we see “Rugby Myles” this season?

Fans Fear For 49ers QB Brock Purdy

The Los Angeles Rams open their 2026 season in Melbourne, Australia, against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 10. Fans are predicting a rough night for quarterback Brock Purdy going against what should be a relentless rush from beginning to end.