Micah Parsons Taking Cheap Shots At Brock Purdy And A Team The Cowboys Star Is 0-3 Against In His Career Is Typical Dallas Delusion

Michael Jordan once said “That’s a sign of a good man if he can talk sh–t when it’s even score, or talk sh–t when you behind. When you’re ahead, it’s easy to talk.”

According to the greatest basketball player ever, Micah Parsons is a very good man. Of course, this is with the context that the Cowboys are 0-3 against the San Francisco 49ers since Parsons joined Dallas, and Parsons decides to take a stab at Brock Purdy and the 49ers when they’re getting embarrassed on “Monday Night Football” by the Baltimore Ravens.

Parsons took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice his “intrusive” thoughts about Purdy and Parsons’ perceived reality of him as an MVP-caliber QB.

“Down 21 and there no shots or development throws! Should tell you all you need to know!” Parsons tweeted.

Parsons doesn’t like the 49ers, maybe because they’ve ousted his Cowboys from the playoffs twice since he joined them, or possibly because the Niners destroyed the Boys 42-10 back in Week 5, establishing the Cowboys as a second-tier team compared to the juggernaut 49ers.

Micah Parsons Takes Cheap Shot At Team He Can’t Beat

One thing is for sure, it felt amazing for Parsons to watch the Ravens demolish the 49ers and embarrass Purdy.

Purdy, who had become a front-runner for MVP after their beating of the Eagles, had arguably the worst game of his professional career. He threw for 255 yards, 0 touchdowns, and four interceptions, with a 42.6 passer rating.

On top of that, the only touchdown thrown for the Niners came from backup Sam Darnold, who threw one after Purdy left with a finger injury in the fourth quarter.

Regardless of what the Ravens did to the 49ers, Parsons has no room to talk trash against a team that has thoroughly dominated his team in every phase since he’s been a Cowboy.

But that’s what makes his trash talk even better.

Parsons is extremely confident in himself and his team, and often compares himself to other players, normally with him tipping the scale toward himself in terms of who is better. He also has MVP aspirations. The last defender who won an MVP award was an all-time great by the name of Lawrence Taylor in 1986, so that’s the standard he holds himself to.

But his willingness to bring the trash talk to teams that are superior to his team shows the level of confidence and pride he has for himself and his team considering the odds are against them.

Parsons is a fan of the game for sure, but his trash talk only paints a bigger target on the back of the Cowboys, who already carry a massive one just for being the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have just dropped two games to AFC East members, the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, and are fighting for the No. 1 spot in the NFC East. But as they face a tough stretch of games against the Lions and Commanders, the Eagles have an “easy” last two games to close their season out and maintain the top spot in their division.

There’s a good chance Parsons will continue to talk the talk. But walking the walk? That’s another story.