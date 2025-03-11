“You Don’t Want a Disgruntled Worker In Your Midst”: If The 49ers Don’t Believe In Brock Purdy Enough To Give Him $50M Why Should Anyone Else?

For the first three years of his career, Purdy was celebrated as the last pick of the NFL Draft that worked himself into living a dream as one of the best quarterbacks in the league for a Super Bowl contender out in San Francisco. He was surrounded by high-priced weaponry, a killer defense and a lauded coach in Kyle Shanahan, who gave him the keys to the castle.

Now, coming off a six-win season with star players departing and the team’s talent pool shifting with injuries and more pressure to win, the 49ers, who are known to play hardball in contract negotiations, are dragging this Brock Purdy negotiation.

Stephen Weatherly Says 49ers Front Office Has To Make Team A Contender Again

Former NFL defensive end Stephen Weatherly joined The Shadow League “Locker Room” podcast, and he agrees that under the circumstances the 49ers need to lock Purdy in

“What we’re seeing is a lack of depth at certain positions leading to the fall off in wins, which is tough because you had some amazing heavy hitters at key positions,” Weatherly said. As we are all starting to see, people outside the sport ask why they aren’t winning? It’s more than just assembling the right people at the right position one level deep, it’s about making sure you have the right contingencies for that.”

What we saw today was a lack of synergy in the GM building up the team. But each individual piece is great. Even Christian (McCaffrey) and his experience with injuries – the whole team really on offense and defense… and then trading away a major piece like (Deebo). It’s tough over there to get back on track they really need to bring it all together.”

Brock Purdy Is Underpaid

Purdy exceeded expectations and through those three magical seasons, the 49ers have only had to account for $2.9 million in total base salary for a 25-year-old QB who made the Pro Bowl in 2023, while leading the NFL in Total QBR and yards per attempt He’s also got a winning pedigree as he’s 27-15 as a starter so far, including playoffs.

Most people would say, pay that man! But it’s not that simple as the 49ers reconstruct a team that was expected to win a Super Bowl by now, creating much uncertainty concerning how they grade their current quarterback’s ability to elevate the offense, rather than superbly manage it.

49ers Trade Deebo Samule To Commanders

The 49ers have traded Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from injury, Christian McCaffrey is always hurt and there are other glaring holes as the 49ers prepare for the NFL Draft.

The fact that the team also has Purdy under control for one more season at a bargain basement $5.2M, they can try and push back giving Purdy a new deal.

Brock Purdy should absolutely be asking for $50M + after he bailed the #49ers out of the Trey Lance debacle.



Fans wanting to trade him and not pay him after years of bad decisions and misses at the QB position by this HC and front office is crazy to me. — Ron.E.Niner (@RonENiner) March 9, 2025

Weatherly says the Deebo trade was a solid move for 49ers.

“It was absolutely a good move,” Weatherly said. “You don’t want a disgruntled worker in your midst. Regardless of what his actual reason is…if a guy wants to leave, like Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), now you’ve got to, or else you have an angry person who is not going to help you win.”

Unless you pay him a whopping extension of four-years, $160 million with $123.5 million guaranteed, as the Browns recently did to keep Garrett in the fold.

On Friday, Tim Kawakami of the SF Standard predicted that the 49ers would eventually sign Purdy to an approximately $50 million-per-year extension in late May, once the teams come to an agreement on his true value.

“Almost all good QB1s get new deals when they’re eligible for one–unless the team doesn’t think the QB is all that valuable… I think Purdy will seek something near $50 million a year or more. I think he’s earned the right to demand it. I think the 49ers can get there.”

Will San Francisco 49ers pay Brock Purdy between $50-60M to be the starting QB of a team in transition and coming off a 6-11 season? (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

But once he’s paid, what do you have?

Cam Newton Calls Brock Purdy A “Game Manager” Not “Game Changer”

Former Heisman Trophy winner and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton recently caught a lot of blowback for comments made on his “4th & 1 with Cam Newton” podcast. That’s when Newton said that last year’s NFL MVP front-runners Brock Purdy (Niners), Dak Prescott (Cowboys), Jared Goff (Lions), and Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) were game managers who do what the game plan calls for and not much else.

What does Weatherly say?

“I want to say yes, (pay Purdy) because when he had nothing going for him, when he first came in and he made the most of it. Just because his name is now more well known and is the face of it and w’ere starting to see some struggles, I don’t think he’s not worth it anymore.

I would give him a chance and if I were (49er), I would go with a three-year deal or two and prove it. Draft a quarterback probably next year when you are positioned better. I think you pay him for two or three years.”